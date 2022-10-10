Overnight Glasses Announces 24 Hours Delivery Service for Prescription Glasses

Van Nuys, California, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Created by experienced members of the optical industry to counter the established turnaround time that it takes to make a new pair of glasses. Overnight Glasses has a same day glasses service and has been announced to be the fastest online producer of prescription glasses and sunglasses by various publications.

Whether your prescription glasses have been stolen, lost, or damaged beyond repair, you can order before 12pm, PST at Overnight Glasses and get your new pair of glasses the next day guaranteed.

Manufactured in California and inspected by American certified opticians, with a range of frame brands to choose from (like Dior, Oakley, and Tom-Ford), and a selection of premium lenses, coating, and prescription eyewear that have all been FDA and ANSI approved, while also being available at heavily discounted prices, you can rest assured that you'll receive high-quality glasses fast.

Same Day Glasses

The team at Overnight Glasses are committed to making fast prescription glasses and with their additional lens replacement service, you can now get any type of prescription, frame brand, and new lenses for you frame faster than ever before.

With a variety of products to choose from, such as Anti-Glare and Easy Clean Coating, Freeform Progressives Lenses designed by Seiko, Transitions Lenses, Trivex Trilogy, Nu Polar Polarized films and even their simple single vision lens prescription glasses, you can be certain that all products have been rigorously checked and inspected to ensure only the highest standard of quality.

Overnight Glasses have a large, branded inventory that contains prescription glasses and prescription sunglasses from well-known and popular brands, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Dior, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry Eyewear, Ermengildo Zegna, Prada, and Tom-Ford, that are all offered for less than half of the price compared to other retailers.

Not only this, but with a friendly customer service team and an easy returns policy guaranty, you can buy your new glasses with confidence knowing that Overnight Glasses have you 100% covered.

The prescription glasses offered at Overnight Glasses will be made and delivered to you within 24 hours of placing your order, while also providing the following benefits:

Premium Anti-Glare

Easy to Clean

V Protected

Scratch Resistant

Additionally, Overnight Glasses offer Progressive and Multi-Focal glasses in just 3 days from placing your order (when you order before 12pm PST), and can produce premium quality Single Vision Glasses with high-definition lenses overnight with their Same Day Glasses guarantee.

They work with UPS Next Day Air Shipping and ensure that you receive your order in the time scale promised for free, and will also assign a personal optician and production expert to each order placed, so that your customized prescription glasses are made at the high quality you deserve and are made the same day you place your order.

If for any reason your glasses haven't been delivered within the time scale promised, then Overnight Glasses will refund the rush service on your order, (although this excludes deliveries that have been affected by the weather or other uncontrollable circumstances, and prescription lenses ordered in the wrong size.)

