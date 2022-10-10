Sage puts focus on customer success as it kicks off Sage Transform 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage SGE, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the winners of the annual Sage Intacct Customer Success Awards as it kicks off the Sage Transform 2022 conference. The hybrid event, taking place this week in Orlando and online, will focus on how Sage is helping SMBs knock down barriers and enabling them to thrive.



As a lead-in to this year's conference, now in its 15th year, Sage revealed the winners of the 2022 Sage Intacct Customer Hero and Industry Awards. These awards recognize organizations that have used the innovative functionality within Sage Intacct software to dramatically improve their business and financial operations.

This year's top customer award, the Sage Intacct Customer Hero award, goes to Vitamin Angels.

Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. They strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of their partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and children – who are underserved by existing systems. Until recently, the organization used many manual, paper-based processes to manage its finances. The team wanted a new more advanced system along with a better user interface and flexible reporting capabilities.

As a result, the team not only improved accounts payables efficiency by 60% and eliminated accounts receivables and revenue data entry, but also helped increase restricted revenue by $14 million dollars over three years. Additional key results using Sage Intacct include:

Freed up $200,000 in logistics costs, helping serve an additional 800,000 women and children

Saved 10 hours per month in AR data entry

Click here to learn more about Vitamin Angels' use of Sage Intacct Solutions.

In addition, six other Industry Customer Success Award winners were announced:

Financial Services Customer Success – Haversine Funding

Formed in 2018, Haversine Funding helps asset-based lenders, inventory, equipment, and real estate lenders fill funding gaps by providing participation options, as well as senior and junior lender finance lines. Haversine used Sage Intacct's report writing tools to provide more efficient and timely reporting to internal and external investors. Other highlights include:

Handled significant growth in portfolio size without increase in headcount

Provided better financial reporting to external investors and internal managers

Shortened monthly and annual reporting timelines



General Business Customer Success – Sprague Pest Solutions

Sprague has been solving pest problems in the western United States for over 90 years and is the second largest commercial pest management company in the country. As a result of using Sage Intacct, Sprague was able to:

Improve visibility into real-time cost and people management

Implement additional workflows within a single system to improve accuracy and internal control structure

Save $25K in annual license fees in consolidating to a single software product



Healthcare Customer Success – Verida

Verida is a leading Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Management Company that touches the lives of millions of Medicare and Medicaid members annually. Verida's results using Sage Intacct include:

Simplifying numerous internal processes

Automating the allocations process, which saved the company hours of time

Increasing the accuracy of the allocation process, which provided more financial insight across the businesses' entities



Hospitality Customer Success – One Table Restaurant Brands

One Table Restaurant Brands own and operate 46 locations across California and Arizona for both Tender Greens and Tocaya Restaurant brands. By switching to Sage Intacct, One Table Restaurant Brands was able to:

Save approximately $300K by bringing all outsourced accounting in-house

Reduce accounting overhead by 21% amid 90% business growth

Increase accuracy and sped monthly close by 20%



Professional Services Customer Success – Worksighted

Worksighted is a fast-growing Managed IT services provider based in Michigan, serving customers in many states. Sage Intacct has given them the tools that allow the Worksighted team to import large amounts of transactions using the import feature. With Intacct, Worksighted was able to:

Reduce invoice importing time to 15 minutes, instead of several days a month

Remove tedious manual data entry work

Improve reporting, and access to data in order to get actionable data intelligence



Software/SaaS Customer Success – Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading health data analytics SaaS solution provider which empowers employers and benefits advisors to sharpen their health benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. Intacct products helped Springbuk:

Shorten close time to as few as five business days, a 73% improvement

Scale amid 4x growth in contract volume

Reduce churn by 7% through automated renewals and upsells



"The companies recognized with this year's Sage Intacct Customer Success Awards, showcase the immense power of our innovative technology to knock down barriers and create true success for our customers." said Dan Miller, Sage's EVP of Sage Intacct. "The streamlined processes and improved insights that these companies experience using Sage Intacct allow them to thrive, even in today's challenging business environment. At the end of the day, Sage's success will always be defined by the satisfaction and achievement of our customers."

Knocking Down Barriers for SMBs

During the week, conference attendees can expect incredible learning opportunities via nearly 200 sessions which include a mix of hands-on labs, roundtable discussions, industry thought leadership, and customer-led sessions. The activities at Sage Transform are designed to empower members of the Sage Intacct customer and partner communities to:

maximize their use of Sage products

gain greater industry insights

connect with peers, as well as industry and product experts

learn about solutions to expand their use of Sage's platform

The event includes a mix of keynotes and breakout sessions focused on the latest best practices, vertical-specific industry insights, and breakthrough technology innovation for finance teams. There is also customer pre-conference training, a CFO Summit for top finance leaders, and a Partner Town Hall for Sage Intacct value-added resellers and members of the Sage Intacct Accountants Program.

Sage Transform Marketplace Expo

Transform 2022 attendees will also enjoy access to the largest-ever Sage Intacct Marketplace Expo. With nearly 75 exhibiting or participating sponsors, this expo will showcase a broad array of Sage partners, all under one roof, offering pre-integrated solutions that extend Sage Intacct's award-winning financial management solutions.

Learn more about Sage Transform 2022 at www.sageintacct.com/transform/.

