Cuhaci Peterson Reveals New Online Branded Experience Via Redesigned Website

Digital destination creates a more valuable and modern resource.

MAITLAND, Fla. (PRWEB) October 10, 2022

Cuhaci Peterson has taken its corporate website to the next level.

The architecture and engineering firm is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, c-p.com, which uses a minimalistic approach to enhance the customer experience, share who it is as a company and demonstrate how it brings communities to life through its people and its passion.

"We want to say more with less, and I believe our new site does that," explained Greg Simpson, the firm's chief executive officer. "We have a much more stable platform to ramp up the types of content we're putting out there and, overall, I want people to feel the energy about being at and working for our company."

Cuhaci Peterson's redesigned website includes the following features:



More contemporary and clean aesthetic

Easier navigation, guiding users to information based on their needs and goals

Engaging content that is information rich and easy to understand and evaluate

Improved accessibility for people with disabilities, removing any previous barriers

Robust site search capabilities for site users to quickly access information

Enhanced newsroom with industry expertise, thought leadership and published articles

The secured site is the final step in the 44-year-old firm's recent rebranding. That initiative has included a new name, logo and tagline, all of which signal change at the firm while also keeping its core legacy intact.

"As we evolve, we must also remember where we came from," Simpson added. "We really want to show our future trajectory in a crisp, yet effective way, and remind folks that when we make space for possibilities, we can conquer tomorrow, together."

About Cuhaci Peterson™

Cuhaci Peterson™ is a nationally recognized architecture and engineering firm specializing in end-to-end commercial design solutions. Headquartered in Central Florida, the firm has representatives nationwide and is licensed in 50 states. CP's mission of transforming ideas into value is enhanced by a staff of experts that partner with clients to meet the challenges of tomorrow, together.

