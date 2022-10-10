Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,755 in the last 365 days.

Cuhaci Peterson Reveals New Online Branded Experience Via Redesigned Website

Digital destination creates a more valuable and modern resource.

MAITLAND, Fla. (PRWEB) October 10, 2022

Cuhaci Peterson has taken its corporate website to the next level.

The architecture and engineering firm is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, c-p.com, which uses a minimalistic approach to enhance the customer experience, share who it is as a company and demonstrate how it brings communities to life through its people and its passion.

"We want to say more with less, and I believe our new site does that," explained Greg Simpson, the firm's chief executive officer. "We have a much more stable platform to ramp up the types of content we're putting out there and, overall, I want people to feel the energy about being at and working for our company."

Cuhaci Peterson's redesigned website includes the following features:

  • More contemporary and clean aesthetic
  • Easier navigation, guiding users to information based on their needs and goals
  • Engaging content that is information rich and easy to understand and evaluate
  • Improved accessibility for people with disabilities, removing any previous barriers
  • Robust site search capabilities for site users to quickly access information
  • Enhanced newsroom with industry expertise, thought leadership and published articles

The secured site is the final step in the 44-year-old firm's recent rebranding. That initiative has included a new name, logo and tagline, all of which signal change at the firm while also keeping its core legacy intact.

"As we evolve, we must also remember where we came from," Simpson added. "We really want to show our future trajectory in a crisp, yet effective way, and remind folks that when we make space for possibilities, we can conquer tomorrow, together."

About Cuhaci Peterson™
Cuhaci Peterson™ is a nationally recognized architecture and engineering firm specializing in end-to-end commercial design solutions. Headquartered in Central Florida, the firm has representatives nationwide and is licensed in 50 states. CP's mission of transforming ideas into value is enhanced by a staff of experts that partner with clients to meet the challenges of tomorrow, together.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cuhaci_peterson_reveals_new_online_branded_experience_via_redesigned_website/prweb18934286.htm

You just read:

Cuhaci Peterson Reveals New Online Branded Experience Via Redesigned Website

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.