Mick Crowe Shares How He Fought His Mental Battle through His Book, “The Psychotic Fireman “Well I never expected that!”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mick Crowe wanted to tell his story of how he fought his mental battle through his book “The Psychotic Fireman: “Well I never expected that!”. The book follows the life of Mick Crowe from hardship as a child to eventually gaining success as a firefighter. At the age of 40, he fell ill with something which lies in between post-traumatic stress disorder, psychotic depression and schizophrenia. Telling his life story as it was, and trying to explain the realms of the parts of the mind untouchable by most, this book leads into the depths of almost incomprehensible and complex thoughts, it took his mind into unbelievable provinces and eventually caused him to seek, as Albert Einstein said, “The Answer to Everything.”
When asked how he’s able to create such a masterpiece, Crowe recounts, “One stormy night, about five years ago, I popped out of the house to fulfill my smoking habit. I wasn’t enjoying myself in the wind and rain and glanced at the old cricket pavilion in the garden. It was being used for a storage room at the time but had a desk in it. Along came the frost and snow and I would sit at this desk writing notes, that are some inches thick by now, and I decided to form some of them into a book. I needed my solitude. But, how am I going to sort all this out into a logical pattern? I found an old electric heater, placed on the floor next to me, that would often singe my trousers while I watch my breath condensate in the freezing air. I was cutting out paragraphs from my notes and gluing them on fresh sheets of A4 paper and the book slowly formed. I lasted two winters like this, and then I decided to get a restoration project on the go, so I draft proofed all of the pavilion and fitted a log burner. This was now my studio or as my friends call it, ‘The Mancave.’ After a lot of summer sweats and freezing winter temperatures to achieve my goal, and after buying a laptop, with one-finger typing, I came from nothing to a published author in four years.”
Mick Crowe also tells of his inspiration when writing this book. “About twenty years ago when I fell severely mentally ill and I found I could not communicate with people. After a while, I found that I could write my problems down but just like my mind the writing was all mixed up. I showed these notes to my doctor and slowly a picture built up of my troubles. I wrote these notes for seventeen years and couldn't accept they would go to my grave with me, that's when I decided to use some of them to write a book about mental health,” Crowe says.
About the Author
Mick Crowe is a firefighter, husband, father, and inspirational author. In the year 2000, he became seriously mentally ill but that unfortunate event did not stop to continue living, instead it fueled him to write his first book. His book is dedicated to his wife and two daughters, his friends, the young firefighter he walked past, the NHS and especially the GP, who gave him space and time.
You may check his radio interview with Suzanne Lynn on this YouTube link, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJWoTSF2R7U. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Psychotic-Fireman-Well-Never-Expected/dp/1637679009/.
