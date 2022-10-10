Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook, Forecast

Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022- 2027″, the global electric power distribution automation systems market size reached US$ 26.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2022-2027. An electric power distribution automation system (DAS) assists in collecting, analyzing, and managing electricity distribution. It comprises sensors, processors, switches, and information and communication networks that provide real-time operational notifications about fault detection, voltage monitoring, reactive power management, preventive equipment maintenance, and grid integration of distributed energy resources. Owing to these properties, these systems are widely adopted across various industrial verticals.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-power-distribution-automation-systems-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts, are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing requirement for electricity in hotels, hospitals, data centers, and corporate offices. In addition, governing agencies of numerous countries are making huge investments in developing smart cities, which has resulted in the upgradation of transmission and distribution infrastructure. This, coupled with the escalating demand for smart grids and the surging need to replace the existing infrastructure, is positively influencing market growth. Besides this, service providers, private distribution utilities, government bodies, and equipment manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative technologies, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing need for energy efficiency and immediate fault detection in power distribution networks is also creating a positive market outlook across the globe.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-power-distribution-automation-systems-market

Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market 2022- 2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

• ABB Ltd

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• GW Electric Company

• General Electric Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Hubbell Power Systems Inc (Hubbell Incorporated)

• Itron Inc

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• SC Electric Company

• Schneider Electric

• Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

• Siemens AG.

Breakup by Implementation:

• Substation Automation

• Feeder Automation

• Consumer Side Automation

Breakup by Application:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

• https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/diaper-market-in-india-share-size-outlook-growth-analysis-report-20212026_582738.html

• https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/agricultural-equipment-market-in-india-size-2021-key-players-trends-forecast-till-2026_582753.html

• https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/india-bakery-market-size-2021-industry-share-growth-forecast-till-2026_582759.html

• https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/toys-market-size-in-india-top-manufacturer-growth-2021-share-forecast-till-2026_582763.html

• https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/beauty-and-personal-care-market-size-in-india-20212026-share-demands-growth_581376.html

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

