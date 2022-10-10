ReNeuron Group (RENE): Differentiating in Exosome Drug Delivery

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / ReNeuron Group, a stem cell-derived exosome technology company, has presented encouraging preclinical data highlighting the enhanced drug delivery capability of its customisable exosome platform (CustomEx) over conventional human embryonic kidney-derived (HEK) exosomes. The company's CustomEx exosomes displayed a minimum 10-fold increase in cellular uptake across three cell types (endothelial, neural and epithelial) compared to HEK-derived exosomes, with an 18-fold increase observed in endothelial cells. Additionally, when loaded with a therapeutic payload (small interfering RNA, siRNA), a 600% improvement in delivery to the target cell was recorded versus HEK exosomes. The most advanced exosome technologies that have entered clinical development, to date, are HEK-derived exosomes. We believe these results therefore not only provide encouraging signs for the clinical progression of ReNeuron's exosomes, but may also provide a distinct competitive advantage against HEK competitors. Our estimates are currently under review.

Notably, the study was able to demonstrate the effective delivery of siRNA, a new class of complex drug modality, in which targeted drug delivery remains a significant challenge. The RNA therapeutic pipeline is poised to deliver further drug candidates, so we view this market as a potential opportunity for ReNeuron to target. While therapeutic exosomes may still be in the early stages of clinical development, demonstrating positive preclinical data has led to the signing of significant licensing deals within the market. This latest data will therefore further promote ReNeuron's technology platform and may garner heightened interest from potential partners, in our view.

