India Circuit Breaker Market Research Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth Rate(CAGR 6.2%), Top Companies Share, Forecast

DELHI, INDIA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Circuit Breaker Market Research Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The India circuit breaker market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. A circuit breaker refers to a switching device that generally interrupts the faulty or abnormal current and performs the function of a switch. It operates automatically and is utilized for closing and opening an electrical circuit while providing protection from damaged produced by an overload. Various circuit breakers are widely available in various forms that differ on the basis of operating mechanisms, services, and installation levels. As a result, it is highly effective in low-, medium-, and high-voltage applications that can break the circuit in both ways, manually or automatically, under all conditions.

Industry Growth Drivers:

The continuous improvements in the electricity infrastructure across urban and rural regions majorly drive the market in India. This can be attributed to the increasing replacement of old electrical systems with smart grids, along with the advent of non-conventional energy sources. In addition to this, the growing demand for improved equipment in various sectors, including automotive, telecommunication, and electronics sectors on account of safety concerns associated with the damage due to power fluctuations is significantly supporting the demand for circuit breakers. Moreover, the rising investments and regulatory provisions to expand microgrid networks are creating a positive market outlook. Some other driving the market include rapid industrialization, continual technological advancements, and the increasing need for rural electrification.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Indoor Circuit Breakers

• Outdoor Circuit Breakers

Breakup by Voltage:

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage

Breakup by Technology:

• Air

• Vacuum

• Oil

• SF6

Breakup by End-Use:

• Transmission and Distribution

• Renewable

• Power Generation

• Railways

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• East India

• West and Central India

• South India

Competitive Landscape:

• Competitive Structure

• Key Player Profiles

