Global Blood Collection Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 10,398 million by 2025 | CAGR of 5%: ZMR Report

Global Blood Collection Market Global Blood Collection Market Global Blood Collection Market

According to the report, the global blood collection market is expected to generate around USD 10,398 mn by 2025, at a CAGR of around 5% between 2019 and 2025.

Statistics Report: Global Blood Testing Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 10,398 Bn by 2028, Predicts Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast by ZMR ” — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Blood Collection Market by Product (Needles and Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags, Blood Collection Devices, and Lancets), by Method (Manual Blood Collection and Automated Blood Collection), and by End-User (Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories, Blood Banks, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global blood collection market was valued at approximately USD 7,406 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 10,398 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 5% between 2019 and 2025.

Get a Free Sample of this Research Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/blood-collection-market

Blood collection is performed via blood donation processes and the blood is separated into numerous components via apheresis. The quantity of blood drawn differs and should not be over 1% of the donor’s body weight. The process of blood collection can be performed using an automated apparatus that collects only particular blood components or it can be collected manually.

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

266 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Browse the full “Blood Collection Market by Product (Needles and Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags, Blood Collection Devices, and Lancets), by Method (Manual Blood Collection and Automated Blood Collection), and by End-User (Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories, Blood Banks, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/blood-collection-market



The development of the global blood collection market is likely to be fueled by the growing incidences of accidents and trauma and an increasing number of surgical procedures performed across the globe over the estimated timeframe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2012, about 266.2 to 359.5 million surgical procedures were performed globally and these numbers are anticipated to increase in the future. However, the risks associated with the blood transfusion process in underdeveloped regions may hinder the blood collection market globally over the forecast period.

The blood collection market is segmented on the basis of product, method, and end-user. By product, the market is segmented into needles and syringes, blood collection devices blood bags, blood collection tubes, and lancets. The blood collection tubes segment further includes serum tubes and plasma/whole blood tubes. The needles and syringes segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global blood collection market in the future, owing to its wide range of applications and enhanced product qualities. By the method, the market includes manual blood collection and automated blood collection. The manual blood collection segment is estimated to show the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline, owing to the affordable cost and high adoption of manual blood collection method in developing regions. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and pathology laboratories, blood banks, and others. The hospitals and pathology laboratories segment is estimated to dominate the global blood collection market over the estimated time period.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/blood-collection-market

By region, North America is likely to lead the global blood collection market over the forecast time period, owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases and adoption of improved and advanced diagnostic techniques in the region. The Asia Pacific blood collection market is estimated to show the highest growth rate in the future, owing to the increasing disease burden, such as tuberculosis, HIV infection, malaria, etc., in this region, growing population, and raising awareness about blood-related diseases. The Latin American and the Middle Eastern and African markets are expected to experience moderate growth in the years ahead, owing to the increasing government initiatives.

Some key players of the global blood collection market include Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Nipro Medical Corporation, Qiagen, F.L. Medical SRL, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Greiner Haemonetics Corporation, and Sarstedt AG & Co., among others.

Browse Press Release @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/blood-collection-market

This report segments the global blood collection market into:

Global Blood Collection market: Product Analysis

Needles and Syringes

Blood Collection Tubes

Serum Tubes

Plasma/Whole Blood Tubes

Blood Bags

Blood Collection Devices

Lancets

Global Blood Collection market: Method Analysis

Manual Blood Collection

Automated Blood Collection

Global Blood Collection market: End-User Analysis

Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

Regional Segment Analysis of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- Which key factors will influence the Blood Collection Market growth over 2022-2028?

- What will be the value of the Blood Collection Market during 2022-2028?

- Which region will contribute notably towards the Blood Collection Market value?

- Which are the major players leveraging the Blood Collection Market growth?

Research Methodology –

Data on important vendor revenues is gatherer through directories and databases like D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva. Vendor products and services have also been factor into the market segmentation process. The worldwide Blood Collection Market overall size was calculate using a bottom-up approach base on the revenue generate by the market’s leading competitors.

Dental Sterilization Market

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the growth projections of numerous sectors and businesses. The analysts at ZMR Research have conducted a conscientious survey on the markets after the pandemic struck. The analysts have put forth their brilliant and well-researched opinions in the report. The opinions will help the stakeholders to plan their strategy accordingly.

Browse Related Report @

Global Burn Injury Treatment Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/595116168/global-burn-injury-treatment-market-to-gain-proceeds-worth-usd-3-841-8-mn-by-2026-zion-market-research

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/595111693/global-lung-cancer-diagnostics-market-will-reach-usd-3-32-billion-by-2025-zion-market-research

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/593924055/global-digital-pcr-dpcr-and-real-time-pcr-qpcr-market-will-grow-over-cagr-8-during-the-forecast-period

https://web.babbler.fr/document/show/part-de-marche-mondiale-des-solvants-exemptes-tendances-portee-future-previsions-2028#/

https://web.babbler.fr/document/show/marche-mondial-des-nanomembranes-polymeres-analyse-et-previsions-de-lindustrie-2022-2028-par-type-application-et-region#/

https://web.babbler.fr/document/show/rapport-danalyse-de-la-taille-de-la-part-et-des-tendances-du-marche-mondial-de-lethanol-carburant-2022-2028#/

https://web.babbler.fr/document/show/marche-mondial-des-piles-a-combustible-2022-part-de-lindustrie-croissance-rapport-danalyse-des-tendances#/

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-behavioral-health-market-analysis-company-profile-maria-howard/