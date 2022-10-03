Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Will Grow Over CAGR 8% During The Forecast Period
According to the report, the demand for the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market is expected to reach a CAGR of 8.10% between 2019 and 2025.
Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Size Will Continue to Grow In The Next Five Years With A 8.10% Compound Average Growth Rate to 2025 Zion Market Research”SARASOTA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market – By Product & Services (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, and Software & Services), By Application (Clinical, Research, and Forensics), By End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, and Forensic Laboratories), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025.”
— Zion Market Research
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
According to the report, the global demand for the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market was valued at over USD 4,113.10 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 8.10% between 2019 and 2025.
qPCR and dPCR reagents & consumables segment is expected to dominate the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market during the forecast period
The qPCR and dPCR reagents and consumables category are predicted to dominate the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market during the forecast period owing to the increasing applications of qPCR, increasing private-public investments for life sciences research, and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures are projected to fuel the expansion of the qPCR reagents and consumables market.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 (𝐝𝐏𝐂𝐑) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐂𝐑 (𝐪𝐏𝐂𝐑) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝
The clinical applications category is estimated to hold the majority of the market share during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of the clinical category is the increasing use of qPCR in disease diagnosis and the focus of public and medical professionals on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment.
In addition to this, the mounting incidence of infectious and genetic diseases such as cancer, AIDS, etc. will further supplement the expansion of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market.
The technological benefits of digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) such as precision, device sensitivity, high flexibility, and complete quantification of target molecule have increased the use of dPCR among hospitals & diagnostic centers, thereby fuelling the clinical applications.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗
North America is expected to dominate the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of the innovative and latest genomic analysis techniques such as advanced qPCR and dPCR products. Furthermore, the escalating availability of R&D funding for genomic research along with the healthy research infrastructure in the region and the expanding use of PCR techniques in forensics & clinical diagnostics are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The early commercialization of qPCR/dPCR products in the region is also expected to expand the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 –
Detailed information on each microplate reader manufacturer may be found in the market landscape. An overview of the business, its financials, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investments, new market initiatives, global presence, production facilities and locations, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launches, product scope, and application dominance are all included. The above data points are only relevant to the microplate reader market focus of the companies listed.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
Some of the key players in the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and QIAGEN N.V.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
-North America ( United States)
-Europe ( Germany, France, UK)
-Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India)
-Latin America ( Brazil)
-The Middle East & Africa
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 –
Most industries across the world have been negative impacts over the last 18 months. This can be attributed to significant disruptions experienced by their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations as a result of various precautionary lockdowns, as well as other restrictions that were enforced by governing authorities across the globe.
The same applies to the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market. Moreover, consumer demand has also subsequently reduced as individuals are now keener on eliminating non-essential expenses from their respective budgets as the general economic status of most individuals has been severely affected by this outbreak.
These aforementioned elements are expected to burden the revenue trajectory of the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market over the forecast timeline. However, as respective governing authorities begin to lift these enforced lockdowns, the global Keyword123 is expected to recover accordingly.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?
-Top Market Players with Sales, Revenue, and Business Strategies Analysis
-Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
-Market Opportunities & Challenges
-Research Methodology
-Analysis of the market of various perspectives
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 –
Data on important vendor revenues is gathered through directories and databases like D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva. Vendor products and services have also been factor into the market segmentation process. The worldwide Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market overall size was calculate using a bottom-up approach base on the revenue generated by the market’s leading competitors
𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 (𝐅𝐀𝐐):
-Which are the top industry players in the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market?
-Which geographical region is dominating the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market?
-Which is the leading product segment in Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market?
-Which is the leading animal segment in Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market?
-Which is the largest end-user segment in Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market?
