Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Will Grow Over CAGR 8% During The Forecast Period

According to the report, the demand for the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market is expected to reach a CAGR of 8.10% between 2019 and 2025.

Zion Market Research has published a new report titled โ€œ Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market โ€" By Product & Services (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, and Software & Services), By Application (Clinical, Research, and Forensics), By End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, and Forensic Laboratories), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 โ€" 2025.โ€

According to the report, the global demand for the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market was valued at over USD 4,113.10 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 8.10% between 2019 and 2025.

qPCR and dPCR reagents & consumables segment is expected to dominate the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market during the forecast period

The qPCR and dPCR reagents and consumables category are predicted to dominate the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market during the forecast period owing to the increasing applications of qPCR, increasing private-public investments for life sciences research, and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures are projected to fuel the expansion of the qPCR reagents and consumables market.

๐"๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐‚๐' (๐๐๐‚๐') ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐š๐ฅ-๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐‚๐' (๐ช๐๐‚๐') ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

The clinical applications category is estimated to hold the majority of the market share during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of the clinical category is the increasing use of qPCR in disease diagnosis and the focus of public and medical professionals on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment.

In addition to this, the mounting incidence of infectious and genetic diseases such as cancer, AIDS, etc. will further supplement the expansion of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market.

The technological benefits of digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) such as precision, device sensitivity, high flexibility, and complete quantification of target molecule have increased the use of dPCR among hospitals & diagnostic centers, thereby fuelling the clinical applications.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—

North America is expected to dominate the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of the innovative and latest genomic analysis techniques such as advanced qPCR and dPCR products. Furthermore, the escalating availability of R&D funding for genomic research along with the healthy research infrastructure in the region and the expanding use of PCR techniques in forensics & clinical diagnostics are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The early commercialization of qPCR/dPCR products in the region is also expected to expand the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž โ€"

Detailed information on each microplate reader manufacturer may be found in the market landscape. An overview of the business, its financials, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investments, new market initiatives, global presence, production facilities and locations, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launches, product scope, and application dominance are all included. The above data points are only relevant to the microplate reader market focus of the companies listed. ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Some of the key players in the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and QIAGEN N.V.

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:-

North America ( United States)
Europe ( Germany, France, UK)
Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India)
Latin America ( Brazil)
The Middle East & Africa

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ โ€"

Most industries across the world have been negative impacts over the last 18 months. This can be attributed to significant disruptions experienced by their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations as a result of various precautionary lockdowns, as well as other restrictions that were enforced by governing authorities across the globe.

The same applies to the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market. Moreover, consumer demand has also subsequently reduced as individuals are now keener on eliminating non-essential expenses from their respective budgets as the general economic status of most individuals has been severely affected by this outbreak.

These aforementioned elements are expected to burden the revenue trajectory of the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market over the forecast timeline. However, as respective governing authorities begin to lift these enforced lockdowns, the global Keyword123 is expected to recover accordingly. ๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ ๐ˆ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ?

-Top Market Players with Sales, Revenue, and Business Strategies Analysis
-Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
-Market Opportunities & Challenges
-Research Methodology
-Analysis of the market of various perspectives

๐'๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ โ€"

Data on important vendor revenues is gathered through directories and databases like D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva. Vendor products and services have also been factor into the market segmentation process. The worldwide Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market overall size was calculate using a bottom-up approach base on the revenue generated by the marketโ€™s leading competitors

๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐€๐ฌ๐ค๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ (๐ ๐€๐):-

Which are the top industry players in the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market?
Which geographical region is dominating the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market?
Which is the leading product segment in Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market?
Which is the leading animal segment in Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market?
Which is the largest end-user segment in Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market?

