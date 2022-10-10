Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Report by TBRC covers the vegan cosmetics market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vegan cosmetics market size is expected to grow to $20.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. As per the vegan cosmetics global market analysis, the emerging popularity of veganism is expected to drive the growth of the market going forward.

The vegan cosmetics market consists of sales of vegan cosmetics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the enhancement of beauty without causing the skin damage that is caused by the use of artificial ingredients. Vegan cosmetics are beauty products that are manufactured without the use of animal-derived raw materials. Animal products, including honey, beeswax, lanolin, collagen, and elastin, are usually used in cosmetic products. In vegan cosmetics, these products are replaced by by-products derived from plants.

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Trends

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the vegan cosmetic market. Major companies operating in the vegan cosmetic market are focused on developing new and innovative vegan products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in June 2022, LG Household & Health Care, a South Korea-based consumer goods company, launched Freshian, a vegan-certified color cosmetic brand, in an effort to attract millennial and Generation Z beauty clients. This brand is introduced with two different types of cushion compacts, a variety of lip balms, and a sunscreen. The products' components, including five different forms of hyaluronic acid and madecassoside, were chosen to soothe the skin. Corn starch is used in the cushion puffs, and raw materials generated from sugarcane are used in the packaging to lessen the brand's environmental impact.

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Segments

The global vegan cosmetics market report is segmented:

By Product: Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Other Products

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Customer Orientation: Women, Men, Unisex, Kids

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Other Distribution Channels

By Geography: The global vegan cosmetics market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vegan cosmetics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global vegan cosmetics market, vegan cosmetics market share, vegan cosmetics market segments and geographies, vegan cosmetics global market players, vegan cosmetics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The vegan cosmetics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: MuLondon, Loreal SA, Beauty Without Cruelty, Nature's Gat, MO MI BEAUTY, Eyes Lips Face, COTY Company, Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Groupe Rocher, Pacifica Beauty, Billy Jealousy, Zuzu Luxe, Emma Jean Cosmetics, Modern Mineral Makeup, Arbonne International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

