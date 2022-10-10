Bringing Back Real R&B, Multi-Platinum Producer De-Capo Pushes Narrative with New Single “Sheets Therapy”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famed producer De-Capo is on a mission to bring back passion to the R&B genre, which has gone missing in recent years. Until now, De-Capo in collaboration with songwriter/artist B. Sims and Ashton London, who sings in Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir: introduce the new single “Sheets Therapy”, a futuristic r&b infused bounce track that will definitely ignite the mood in the bedroom. Sheets Therapy, scheduled to be released on all platforms on October 21, is the first installment of what De-Capo hopes will be a game changer in the industry. The concept behind Sheets Therapy was the brainchild of B. Sims, who has written for Eric Bellinger. B. Sims was inspired by Sex Therapy, s/o to Robin Thicke which brought the vision in focus; however, the thought was to bring a real feel good bounce into the bedroom.

De-Capo went to work! Known for his timeless production with credits for his works with major artists such as Iggy Azalea, which he produced on Azillion, the lead teaser single from her second album, Distortion. De-Capo thinks back, “I was ahead of my time”. Sheets Therapy, was originally recorded in 2017, and was shopped around the industry and went unclaimed, that's when De-Capo revisited the track and added the extra bounce. De-Capo created the loop and track in about an hour! The interface of the loop includes an excerpt from Ashton Londan which sets the tone. The vibe is crazy, the track is a futuristic blend of bounce infused with r&b which hits.

De-Capo's journey began at the age of just 14, and by 20 was regarded as one of the hottest producers on the rise. Sheets Therapy, will be released on De-Capo Music Group, distributed with United Masters is the wave of a new frontier. De-Capo feels he has the right team behind him as he hopes to tap-into a world of music that matter. Industry dot connector and manager, Keith “Youngin” George II, believes Sheets Therapy is the track that will ignite a movement towards real r&b.

Sheets Therapy will be available on all platforms.

Call your local station and request to put De-Capo in rotation.