AI for Supply Chain Management Market Size 2022 Region Focused Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Demand & Forecast to 2030

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report was published by Reports & Insights which provides extremely crucial and in-depth knowledge about the title "AI for Supply Chain Management Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030"





AI for Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation

The AI for Supply Chain Management market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application, industry, and region.

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

By Application

Fleet Management

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Virtual Assistant

Risk Management

Freight Brokerage

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer-Packaged Goods

Food and Beverages

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

AI for Supply Chain Management Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in AI for Supply Chain Management market are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

project44.

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Google LLC

IBM

Intel Corporation

Coupa Software Inc..

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle.

SAP SE

SAMSUNG

Xilinx

Fraight AI

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

E2open, LLC.

RELEX Solutions

SKF Group

Cainiao Network

Splice Machine

American Software, Inc

