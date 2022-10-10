AI for Supply Chain Management Market Size 2022 Region Focused Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Demand & Forecast to 2030
A recent report was published by Reports & Insights which provides extremely crucial and in-depth knowledge about the title "AI for Supply Chain Management Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030"
A research report on the AI for the Supply Chain Management market provides an in-depth and extensive study of the market. The report includes the dynamics flowing through the market, which includes the factors that support the market and the factors that are acting as impediments for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report includes the various trends and opportunities in the respective market in different regions.
AI for Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation
The AI for Supply Chain Management market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application, industry, and region.
By Offering
Hardware
Software
Services
By Technology
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context-Aware Computing
Computer Vision
By Application
Fleet Management
Supply Chain Planning
Warehouse Management
Virtual Assistant
Risk Management
Freight Brokerage
Others
By Industry
Automotive
Aerospace
Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Consumer-Packaged Goods
Food and Beverages
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
AI for Supply Chain Management Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in AI for Supply Chain Management market are:
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
project44.
Deutsche Post AG
FedEx
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Google LLC
IBM
Intel Corporation
Coupa Software Inc..
Micron Technology, Inc.
Microsoft
NVIDIA Corporation
Oracle.
SAP SE
SAMSUNG
Xilinx
Fraight AI
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
E2open, LLC.
RELEX Solutions
SKF Group
Cainiao Network
Splice Machine
American Software, Inc
