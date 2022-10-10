Rainbow Realty Group Offers Cannabis Funding Solutions in USA
The real estate investment company will be aiding cannabis businesses requiring funds.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow Realty Group, a real estate investment company based in New York, is offering funding services for the cannabis business in the USA, which aims to grow the market tenfold. The company looks to offer financing solutions that can be used by companies who are looking to amp up their marijuana cultivation or distribution centers but don't have enough capital on hand to do so themselves. The company also provides advice on how best to structure its business to be excellent and thriving in the long term.
The company also provides funding solutions in which they can tie up to the property/real estate that you have acquired or finance it by providing you with loans. These funds are used for your business expansion, marketing campaign, and other operational costs of your business.
You can help your business to grow by getting funding with the help of Rainbow Realty Group. They have years of experience, and their team is made up of professionals with a broad range of expertise and skill, making them the perfect choice for any cannabis-related business.
The company offers competitive rates and flexible financing options that make getting the money you need to start or grow your cannabis business easier.
Rainbow Realty Group offers several financing options for the cannabis industry. These include:
● Sale-leasebacks allow you to buy or lease property from a bank and then sell it off for your new business to operate on. This is usually done with residential properties but can also be used for commercial real estate. This might be worth considering if you want more flexibility in how you use the space! You can utilize the cash invested in your property without incurring debt.
● Mortgages are essentially loans against property that companies in need of funds would take out with their banks (and often pay back over time). They'll give them all sorts of perks like lower interest rates than other types of loans might offer—it just depends on what kind of person you are! You also can retain an ownership interest in your property or finance a purchase option in your lease.
"We have helped dozens of people in need of capital for their cannabis ventures," says the spokesperson at Rainbow Realty Group. "We can help them by providing them loans at competitive rates."
About Rainbow RealtyGroup: Rainbow Realty Group is a real estate investment company based in New York. The company helps cannabis entrepreneurs across multiple states with their cannabis business needs to acquire properties for cultivation and processing facilities.
Media Contact
Tyler Gilliam
Tyler@rainbowrg.com