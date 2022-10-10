Comfort First Products Offers 4-Way Adjustable Commercial Air Vent Diverter For Improving Office Air Quality
Featuring innovative designs and functions, the commercial air vent diverter helps to combat indoor air problems commonly faced in the office.LAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort First Product, a prominent company in the air treatment industry, has offered its Comfort First Filtered Diffuser 4-Way Adjustable Vent Diverter for improving indoor air quality in commercial establishments. Designed with efficiency and versatility in mind, the product is made to eliminate compatibility issues for quick and easy installation, and perform its functions to bring desired results.
The Comfort First Filtered Diffuser 4-Way Adjustable Vent Diverter improves office air quality by providing an effective solution to two common indoor air problems. The filtered diverter has louvers on all four sides which can be adjusted vertically. When installed on an HVAC vent, it not only distributes conditioned air evenly in four directions, but also delivers it to the exact level where it is desired. The even distribution of conditioned air eliminates what are known as cold or hot spots which are created when the air from an HVAC vent only flows in particular directions leaving certain areas unreached and unaffected.
The commercial air vent diverter comes with a default high-efficiency MERV 12 filter but can also use MERV 14 filters. The MERV 12 filter cleans indoor air by trapping any pollutants or particles as small as .03 microns is size. This allows the diverter to capture germs and viruses such as Covid 19. With an exceptional ability to filter pollutants, the air vent filtered diffuser has a 40.6% efficiency level at 150 fpm. The air vent diverter’s default MERV 12 filter is perfect for commercial establishments such as offices and other buildings, but MERV 14 filter is more preferable in hospitals, labs, and other places where static pressure is not an issue.
Easily installable, the commercial air vent diverter works with any 24” x 24” drop ceiling with a T-bar grid system or fineline system. It can also be easily mounted on hard ceilings with the help of its surface mount back pan. When installed, it hangs 1.75 inches from the ceiling, making it discreet enough to use in the office, restaurant, hotel, or retail setting.
Speaking about what makes their air treatment equipment different from others, the company’s founder said, “ We specialize in indoor air quality products that increase comfort and improve airflow while maintaining a proper system balance. We work hard to provide quality solutions and products to create a more comfortable, healthy, clean, and productive working environment.”
About Comfort First Products: International Diversified Marketing, Inc. DBA Comfort First Products is a company that manufactures indoor air quality products. Working in the HVAC industry since 1995, it strives to provide customers with a variety of products that enhance their work life and well-being.
