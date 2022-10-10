Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Size Is Expected to Reach Around USD 5.28 Bn to Reach at 22.95% CAGR by 2025

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Size Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Share

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Drug Class (Levodopa Combination, Dopamine Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase B (MAO-B) Inhibitors, Anticholinergic Drugs, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral, Transdermal, Subcutaneous, and Intestinal Infusion), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Sales): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market was approximately USD 2.61 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 5.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 10.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a nervous system disorder that increases in severity with time. The disease is characterized by bradykinesia, rigidity, tremor, and postural instability. Some of the most common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease include arm, hand, or leg tremors, problems associated with balancing and walking, stiff muscles, and slow physical movements. Other symptoms include constipation, trouble swallowing, dementia, fixed or blank expressions, and speech disabilities. The global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is likely to be driven by the increasing research and development activities for the development of novel Parkinson’s disease therapeutic drugs and rising Parkinson’s disease incidences.

As per the Parkinson’s Foundation, around 8 to 10 million people worldwide are affected by Parkinson’s disease, and every year approximately 70,000 Americans are diagnosed with it.

Based on drug class, the market includes dopamine agonists, catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, anticholinergic drugs, levodopa combination, monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors, and others. The levodopa combination segment held a major share of the global market in 2018, as the levodopa combination therapy is among the highly effective treatments for controlling motor symptoms at different stages of Parkinson’s disease.

Based on the route of administration, the market includes transdermal, oral, subcutaneous, and intestinal infusion. The oral segment held a significant share of the global market in 2018. Additionally, the introduction of Duopa medicine in the U.S. contributed to a major share of the intestinal infusion segment in the global market.

The distribution channel of the Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is fragmented into retail pharmacy, online sales, and hospital pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment dominated the global market in 2018 and is projected to hold a significant market share in the future.

By region, Europe holds a major share of the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market followed by the North American region. Favorable medical reimbursement policies, rising funding and grants for research, high Parkinson’s disease prevalence, and growing awareness about the disease are contributing to the European Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. In the North American market, alone there are more than 10 different drugs under phase III clinical pipeline studies for treating different symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in the U.S. alone. The Asia Pacific Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is likely to show a moderate CAGR, owing to a large base of the elderly population suffering from Parkinson’s disease, particularly in China and Japan.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞

Teva Pharmaceutical

STADA Arzneimittel

Impax Laboratories

Novartis F.

Hoffmann-La Roche Merck & Co.

UCB Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline AbbVie

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Levodopa Combination

Dopamine Agonists

Monoamine Oxidase B (Mao-B) Inhibitors

Anticholinergic Drugs

Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Oral

Transdermal

Subcutaneous

Intestinal Infusion

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

What different growth factors are influencing the market?

-Which geographic areas will have a significant impact on the market's expansion

-What technological improvements and current innovations have been made in the market?

What new trends are you seeing in the market?

What impact has COVID-19 had on the market?

What will the market look like after the pandemic?

What are the main dangers that the market's growth prospects face?

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬@https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/parkinsons-disease-therapeutics-market

