Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis to Accounted for value around USD 10,117 Mn by 2025

"SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐁𝐈) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive, and Others), by Technology (Typical Architecture BI, Mobile BI, Cloud BI, and Others), by Application (Financial Analysis, Marketing Analysis, Clinical Data Analysis, Patient Care Analysis, and Others), and by End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Biomedical Research Centers, and Third-Party Administrators): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025". According to the report, the global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market was approximately USD 4,239 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 10,117 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 13.23 % between 2019 and 2025.
— Zion Market Research
According to a recent study, big data and BI could cumulatively save up to USD 300 to 400 billion annually. Healthcare providers use BI software to gain insights into patient satisfaction and take financial decisions based on their findings. The adoption of BI leads to better organizational quality, which leads to improved patient outcomes. BI also helps in disease prevention for the facility’s patients.
Technological advancements in the field of business intelligence, big data, and cloud computing, the rising adoption rate of healthcare analytics software in the field of clinical trials, the growing trend of personalized medicines, increasing acceptance of analytics in sales and marketing applications, and growing need for improved data regularization, escalating occurrences of chronic diseases, and increasing need for enhanced patient outcomes has activated the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market. Moreover, the need for precise and personalized medicines, cloud-based healthcare business intelligence (BI), the use of big data analytics, and a rise in the number of research and development activities are also supporting the market growth.
The healthcare business intelligence (BI) market is divided based on type, technology, application, and end-user. Based on the type, the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market is classified into descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, and others. The prescriptive segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR over the forecast time period. Based on technology, the market is segmented into typical architecture BI, mobile BI, cloud BI, and others. Based on application, the market includes financial analysis, marketing analysis, clinical data analysis, patient care analysis, and others. Based on end-user, the market includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, biomedical research centers, and third-party administrators.
By region, North America is expected to lead the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market over the prediction time period, which is to be closely followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific healthcare business intelligence (BI) market is likely to undergo rapid change in the compound annual market growth rate, due to the presence of developing big data infrastructure, rising investments made in the healthcare BI industry, developing analytics infrastructure, and increasing awareness of healthcare business intelligence (BI). Latin American and Middle Eastern and African markets are likely to develop at a substantial pace in the future.
Some major players in the global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market include BOARD International, IBM, Information Builders, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Incorporated, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, and Yellowfin BI.
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐁𝐈) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐁𝐈) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Descriptive
Predictive
Prescriptive
Others
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐁𝐈) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Typical Architecture BI
Mobile BI
Cloud BI
Others
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐁𝐈) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Financial Analysis
Marketing Analysis
Clinical Data Analysis
Patient Care Analysis
Others
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐁𝐈) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Medical Device Companies
Biomedical Research Centres
Third-Party Administrators
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐁𝐈) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐁𝐈) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
1. Investment prospects are pinpointed through the report's in-depth research of existing and projected market trends.
2• Predictions of the market through 2028, with values of the market, assumed as the starting point
3• Major industry, regional, and national market developments
4. Noted Market Trends and Strategies
5• Variables influencing the market, like its potential for growth or contraction
6• Comprehensive profiles of established and emerging industries
7• The rising economies' growth expectations till 2028
8• Prospects in the market and suggestions for future investments
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?
- Leading Market Participants with Sales, Revenue, and Business Plans Market Growth Drivers and Restrictions Analysis
- Opportunities and Challenges in the Market
- Research Techniques
- Market analysis from a variety of angles
