RTA Furniture Market Size Analysis, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Opportunity 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “RTA Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' the global RTA furniture market reached a value of US$ 13.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

RTA Furniture Market Overview:

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture refers to a form of furniture that requires assembling with the help of simple tools. They are generally flat-packed or unassembled with multiple components that require minimal packaging and can fit into a small space. Commonly manufactured using wood, glass and steel, they are highly functional and space-efficient in nature. They are widely available in a vast array of materials, sizes and designs that can be customized as per the customer’s requirement.

RTA Furniture Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing preference for flexible furniture across the residential segment. This is further supported by the rising trend of shifting to new locations for job and business opportunities among millennials. Apart from this, continual technological advancements in the market have led to the introduction of click furniture technology that minimizes the requirement of nuts and bolts for furniture assembly, which is gaining widespread prominence among the masses. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the easy product availability through online and offline channels and the expanding expenditure capacities of the consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

Ashley HomeStore

Bush Furniture

Flexsteel Industries Inc

Homestar Corporation

Inter IKEA Systems B.V

Prepac Manufacturing Ltd

Sauder Woodworking Co

Simplicity Sofas

South Shore Furniture

Tvilum A/S

Walker Edison Furniture Company LLC

Whalen Furniture

Li & Fung Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Tables

Chairs and Sofas

Storage

Beds

Others

Breakup by Material:

Wood

Glass

Steel

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Flagship Stores

Home Centers

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

