Food Robotics Market Size, Demand, Development Status & Growth Opportunities to 2031 | Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation

Food Robotics

Food Robotics Market by Type, Payload, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for packaged foods drive the growth of the food robotics market globally. However, lack of skilled workforce for the technical operations isone of the factors that hampers the market growth.

The food robotics market was valued at $2,047.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $5,787.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent regions for food robotics worldwide.

Technological advancement across various industries widens the application horizon of robotics. Robotics is applicable in sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food. Over the past few years, robotics has gained traction in the food & beverage industry, attributed to the advantages offered by these robots such as high speed of productivity, better cleanliness & hygiene, more flexibility, and others.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2363

Increase in the food safety regulations is anticipated to drive the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, it is expected that manual labor can be completely replaced with industrial robots. These robots are advantageous as they can perform multiple tasks at the same time, leading to improved productivity. The changes in lifestyle of people have resulted in surge in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

The market is segmented based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the food Robotics industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2031.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2363

The key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the Food Robotics market size of articulated segment remained the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to maintain the market share in the coming years.

Articulated segment account for nearly 42% by revenue, followed by SCARA and Cartesian.

By payload, high category is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By application, palletizing category is the leading category in the market however; processing segment is anticipated to grow with thehighest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific led in terms of the global food robotics market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2363

Reasons to Buy This Food Robotics Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Other Trending Reports:

Food and Beverages Disinfection Market

Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market

Source: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research