Vocinity Grows Advisory Board Membership Adds Agency and Retail Expertise With Gwen Morrisson

Vocinity, an assisted shopping platform that makes engagements more informative, entertaining & profitable, added Gwen Morrison to their Advisory Board.
Reston, VA – Oct 10, 2022–Vocinity, a provider of next-generation assisted shopping experiences, appointed Gwen Morrison to their Advisory Board. Vocinity's video and voice-assisted selling and information discovery make shopping engagements online and in-store more informative, entertaining, and profitable.
"It is so exciting to add someone with Gwen's depth of experience to our advisory board. Her technology, retail, and agency experiences will enhance our ability to execute," said Michael Riemer, CEO of Vocinity.
Morrison is a Senior Advisor to the Open Voice Network, a partner at Candezent Advisory, and recently joined Retail Cities as a consultant. She also spent over fifteen years as CEO of WPP's Global Retail practice throughout the Americas and Australasia. She helped clients and agencies navigate the dynamic retail environment during that time. Shopper behavior, technology transformation, and marketing strategy were her engagement focus. During her tenure, she worked with brands across Convenience, Grocery, QSR, Chain Drug, and Department Stores. Her clients included Macy's, Walmart, Wendy's, Walgreens Boots Alliance, TJX, Coca-Cola, and Nestle.
"It's wonderful to find a company at the intersection of video, voice, and retail innovation like Vocinity," said Morrison. "The commerce landscape is continuously evolving, and I am excited to support Vocinity's leadership role as part of that change."
Vocinity works with enterprises, brands, and retailers of any size or technical ability to help them sell more for less. Go to https://www.vocinity.com and speak with Gabbi to learn more.
About Vocinity
Vocinity (www.vocinity.com) provides an omnichannel white-label interactive video platform as a service (iVPaaS) leveraging WebRTC and the latest AI, video, and voice processing technologies. The platform enables enterprises, brands, retailers, and third parties to address the cost and complexity of interactive and contextual real-time video experiences. Shoppers can interact with rich-media video experiences online, in stores (QR Codes and Smart Signs), and soon in the Metaverse. The platform supports conversational virtual assistants, live video chats, influencer, and customer testimonial videos, and retail media networks. Go directly to https://www.vocinity.com and speak with Gabbi, our conversational video avatar, to learn more.
