PlanHub Introduces Mobile App for Subcontractors, Faster project access anywhere and on the go

PlanHub, the leading pre-construction software as a service (SaaS) company for contractors and suppliers, announced the launch of the PlanHub Mobile App for Subcontractors. This is an exciting new way for subcontractors to leverage the powerful features of PlanHub wherever they go.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cultivating new business and the day-to-day necessity of getting the job done can often pull subcontractors in conflicting directions. "The construction industry isn't static. Subcontractors are constantly on the move—whether they are picking up supplies, supervising a job site, or simply on the road. We saw the need to extend PlanHub with a mobile app that could give them timely information and track what mattered most — even when they aren't at their desks," says Ro Bhatia, PlanHub CEO.

Powered by the industry-leading PlanHub bid technology and contractor database, this new mobile app sends subcontractors push notifications alerting them to new projects specific to the trade and the area they cover. A robust search function allows them to find new projects based on keywords or filters, as well as view project details and general contractors involved in projects. When they find a project that is interesting, it's simple to save with a tap of the finger. Finally, the mobile app tracks their deadlines for invitations to bid (ITBs) and shows the status of active outstanding bids.

The mobile app is designed to complement the PlanHub application they use on their laptop or desktop, giving subcontractors the ability to stay on top of their business wherever they go. Additional features for end-to-end pre construction that PlanHub offers through the cloud- and browser-based application include: the ability to search and filter the database for new projects, build bids and submit them directly to decision makers, profiles with detailed certifications and qualifications, and more.

"Our users aren't tethered to a desk and their technology shouldn't be either. The PlanHub Mobile App for Subcontractors allows users to find new projects and track bid status wherever they are," says Bhatia. The new application is one more way PlanHub is helping subcontractors stay connected and build their business — faster, easier, anywhere.

PlanHub is the leading cloud-based pre construction platform that enables general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers to connect and collaborate on construction projects across the US. PlanHub was created by contractors, for contractors, to simplify the construction bidding process with an easy-to-use application – a hub where a vibrant community of construction professionals can work together to efficiently tackle new projects and stay connected. https://planhub.com

Download app for iOS - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/planhub/id1631169350

Download app for Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.planhubmobile

