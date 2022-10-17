Submit Release
Vegan Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veganism is rising, with an estimated 9.7 million Americans indulging in the plant-based lifestyle craze. However, one forward-thinking entrepreneur turned restaurateur is merging holistic medicine with a daily diet while tingling taste buds with all-natural ingredients. Meet Md Masud, the April Health co-founder and owner of the Earth’s Goddess Holistic and Juice Bar. This all-natural food and juice bar is in Fort Lauderdale. The owners boast a farm-to-table mantra where all ingredients are 100% organic, 100% Vegan, and 100% handmade. The brainchild of Md Masud, an Arun Chandra graduate with a heart to help people live and eat naturally.

On any balmy day in the Sunshine State, guests enjoy a refreshing Berry Berry Smoothie. Another crowd-pleaser is the delicious selection of cold-pressed juices such as watermelon, pine & ginger, or mango-pineapple. The key to their success is the fresh, 100% plant-based ingredients that are dairy free and contain no sugar, animals, or preservatives.

Fan favorites include the Beefless Burger and the Crispy Chick’n Burger with fries.
Everything from soup to nuts is made with the highest standards, quality ingredients, and love for the environment. From the quinoa with roasted brussels sprouts entrée to the barbeque chik wings, everything is finger-licking good! And no meal is complete until patrons top it off with a dairy-free dessert choice like the ever-popular and yummy chocolate ice cream.

The establishment garners 5 stars from Florida foodies. Diners rave, “I LOVE this restaurant. Everything is excellent, but hands down, the pizza Is to die for,” says Pravallika Y.

Every detail has the consumer in mind, including herbal supplements, turmeric shots, and even bean-filled tacos. With plant-based food sales growing at 2.5 times faster since 2020, Earth’s Goddess Holistic and Juice Bar is on the cutting edge of a global shift.

For more information, contact Md Masud at drmasud270@gmail.com or 754-701-8134.

