Media advisory - Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination to mark Thanksgiving
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - This evening, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit in fall colours from sunset to 9:30 p.m. to mark Thanksgiving.
Note: After 9:30 p.m., architectural lighting will revert to blue-green illumination, to reduce the risk of disorientating birds during their migration period, which ends November 20.
