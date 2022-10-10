The Worldwide Wastewater Treatment Market is Expected to Reach $462.49 Billion by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wastewater treatment market is expected to grow to US$ 462.49 Bn by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2030. The market holds the opportunity of US$ 200 Bn during the study period.
The global wastewater treatment market growth is sustained by the growing environmental initiatives by government bodies aimed at low waste generation, combined with the strict rules for the illegal discharge of wastewater. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency of the United States controls the treatment of wastewater under the Clean Water Act (CWA). Additionally, China's Water Pollution Prevention and Control law (WPPCL) focuses on key areas such as the inclusion of the river chief system, agricultural water pollution control, stronger enforcement, and drinking water safety protection.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/wastewater-treatment-market
Global Wastewater Treatment Market by Offerings
Based on offerings, technologies account for the largest share due to the growing incorporation of technologies to boost the productivity of the task. Moreover, the cumulative share of the services and treatment chemicals segment is ~35%. Trending technological innovations like membrane filtration systems, Automatic Variable Filtration (AVF), UV irradiation, etc., are gaining significant traction. However, the services segment will record growth at a CAGR of 8.3%.
Global Wastewater Treatment, by Application
On the basis of the application, the municipal segment holds a 62% market share, which is the largest, and is expected to maintain the same growth by registering the highest growth rate of 7.7%.
Global Wastewater Treatment Market by Region
North America is maintaining dominance in the global wastewater treatment market in 2021, with a significant share of 38.5%. The growth of this regional wastewater treatment market is attributable to the rising implementation of stringent regulations aimed at environmental safety. Moreover, governments are extending huge support in the wastewater treatment market. For instance, EPA funded nearly US$ 3.9 million to Colorado’s Water Research Foundation in order to sustain national water reuse efforts.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific wastewater treatment will be the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is home to 61% of the world's population, and the countries in the region are highly focused on increasing domestic manufacturing. Therefore, industrial activities significantly pollute the environment, which will raise the need for wastewater treatment. The United Nations Institute for Water, Environment, and Health reports that China holds the largest water storage infrastructure, which is around 23,841 dams. This reflects the opportunities for the wastewater treatment market in Asia-Pacific.
Wastewater Treatment Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global wastewater treatment market's growth graph took a downturn due to the lower industrial demand. Water utilities recorded a sharp loss in revenue due to a considerable decrease in industrial and commercial activities as a result of the lockdowns and travel restrictions. Global Water Leaders Group reports that COVID-19 resulted in a decline in industrial water usage by 27%. Therefore, it hampered the growth of the market during the analysis period.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/wastewater-treatment-market
Global Wastewater Treatment Market: Competitors in the Market
Key industry players involved in the global wastewater treatment market are making huge investments and making other strategic moves by partnering with competitors. For instance, Suez Environnement S.A. inked a pact with LANXESS, a specialty chemical company, in 2020 in order to purchase the Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane portfolio. The technology will help firms meet the unmet needs of the users and combat challenges related to water treatment challenges.
Some of the key players dealing in the wastewater treatment market are BASF SE, Xylem, Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Orenco Systems, Inc., 3M Corp, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc., Suez Environnement S.A., Trojan Technologies Inc., Kemira Oyj, Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, 3M Company, Inc., Pentair plc, United Utilities Group P.L.C., Kingspan Water & Energy, Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Bio-Microbics, Inc., Aquatech International Corporation, ASIO, spol. s r.o., Scinor Water America, L.L.C., Outotec Oyj, Calgon Carbon Corporation, and other prominent players. Meanwhile, BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. will register a cumulative share of 62.7%.
Market Segmentation
The report includes analysis based on the following segments – Offerings, Applications, and Region.
By Offerings
Services
o Designing & Engineering Consult
o Building & Installation Services
o Operation & Process Control
o Maintenance Service
o Others
Technologies
o Membrane Separation
o Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes
o Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes
o Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane
o Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane
o Others
Activated Sludge
Clarification
Sludge Thickening and Dewatering
Chlorination
Industrial Demineralization
Sludge Drying
Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)
Sludge Digestion
Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/ EEO)
Others
Treatment Chemicals
o Coagulants & Flocculants
o Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products
o Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors
o Antifoam Chemicals
o Ph Conditioners
o Others
By Application
Municipal
Industrial
o Manufacturing
o Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
o Power
o Energy
o Pulp and Paper
o Mining
o Petrochemical
o Semiconductors
o Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/wastewater-treatment-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn