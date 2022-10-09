Submit Release
News Search

There were 184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,636 in the last 365 days.

72 HOURS PCR TEST REMOVAL FURTHER CLARIFIED

72 HOURS PCR TEST REMOVAL FURTHER CLARIFIED

 

The lifting of the pre-entry 72 hours PCR test will become effective when the necessary regulation has to be amended, and gazetted before the Cabinet decision can take effect.

Government Officials are currently working on the necessary amendments following the Cabinet decision Thursday 6 September.

Cabinet had approved the lifting of the pre-entry 72 hour PCR tests with immediate effect. However the change needs to be gazetted and the relevant regulations need to be first amended before this comes into effect.

Cabinet has given the political decision, however, before that decision can have effect, the necessary regulation has to be amended, and gazetted before the Cabinet decision can take effect.

In this regard, the Prime Minister and his delegation arriving on Monday have taken their PCR tests to comply with the legal requirements prior to them being amended.

It is likely that people entering the country from mid next week may be exempted, however those entering this weekend cannot legally be exempted and will still need to take their PCR pre-entry tests.

-GCU Press

You just read:

72 HOURS PCR TEST REMOVAL FURTHER CLARIFIED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.