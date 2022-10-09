72 HOURS PCR TEST REMOVAL FURTHER CLARIFIED

The lifting of the pre-entry 72 hours PCR test will become effective when the necessary regulation has to be amended, and gazetted before the Cabinet decision can take effect.

Government Officials are currently working on the necessary amendments following the Cabinet decision Thursday 6 September.

Cabinet had approved the lifting of the pre-entry 72 hour PCR tests with immediate effect. However the change needs to be gazetted and the relevant regulations need to be first amended before this comes into effect.

Cabinet has given the political decision, however, before that decision can have effect, the necessary regulation has to be amended, and gazetted before the Cabinet decision can take effect.

In this regard, the Prime Minister and his delegation arriving on Monday have taken their PCR tests to comply with the legal requirements prior to them being amended.

It is likely that people entering the country from mid next week may be exempted, however those entering this weekend cannot legally be exempted and will still need to take their PCR pre-entry tests.

-GCU Press