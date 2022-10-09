CDF-FUNDED LEPI WHARF NEARS COMPLETION, HAND OVER NEXT

Lepi wharf in Gao-Bugotu Constituency (GBC), Isabel Province is nearing completion ahead of official handing over later this year.

The wharf infrastructure is funded by the government through the GBC Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation under the leadership of the Member of Parliament for GBC Honourable Samuel Manetoali who is also the Minister for the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA).

“Construction works are now in its finishing stages,” Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Francis Pilau said.

He said the wharf will serve Lepi village, Vulavu village, Midoru village, surrounding communities and the travelling public of Isabel Province.

“Making sure our people have a safe place to drop and board ships as well as unload and load their cargoes is paramount. Thus, it is GBC commitment to continue to support and invest in development of such important infrastructures to stimulate social and economic activities in the constituency.”

Mr. Pilau said another component of the wharf project is a market house which situated just on an extend by the wharf.

“Construction of the market house will start as soon as materials are delivered onsite.

Constituency Project Officer Francis Pilau and MRD officers at the Lepi market project site cleared for construction as he explains to MRD officers the work progress so far on the Lepi wharf and the market projects.

“Providing avenues where women can participate in in-come generating activities is one of the GBC top priorities. So, this market house once completed will surely benefit the surrounding communities because they will have a proper house to sell their products or markets to the travelling public to and from Honiara by ships and the general community.”

Other benefits that the wharf will bring include;

Saving ships operating costs while in port.

Induced local agriculture and marine production

Value of time saved by people through loading and unloading of their cargoes.

Income generation through agriculture and marine production sales.

Income generation through increase local market activities and

Income generation through local participation in annual maintenance activities.

Bugao, a business arm of GBC is constructing the wharf.

Other projects that also set for handing over this month include Tataba office complex, Lubiria church project and the handing over of the first phase of Lepi road project programme.

(L-R) Christopher Dive, Senior Accountant of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), Principal Monitoring and Evaluation of MRD Timoly Carter and Constituency Project Officer (CPO) of Gao-Bugotu Constituency Francis Pilau during a visit to the project site (wharf) fortnight ago.

Some of GBC’s accomplishment include;

Completion and handing over of Koloteve Market House project

Completion and handing over of Vulavu clinic staff house. The project was implemented through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The completion of Tataba Area Health Center funded under the CDF support to strengthen the implementation of Health Program to support the delivery of better services in the constituency.

Establishment of the Tataba rural Police Post funded under the CDF program which is now operational to combat unwanted social issues in the constituency.

Establishment of a first ever Court House at Tataba funded by SIG and Peoples Republic of China (PRC) through the CDF Programme. The Court house is now operational.

Support to Lepi Fishery Center and the ongoing Rural Lightning Program to ensure constituents have access to efficient, cheap and reliable lightings.

The project is funded by CDF allocations from the Solomon Islands Government (CDF) and Peoples Republic of China (PRC).

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Samuel Manetoali who is the Minister for the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs is the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Gao-Bugotu Constituency.

Lightings are already installed at the wharf.

Lepi market project site ready for construction.

