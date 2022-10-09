EAST CHOISEUL CONSTITUENCY SETS STANDARD IN CDF IMPLEMENTATION

The implementation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme in East Choiseul Constituency (ECC) is encouraging as it promotes unity and community participation in all its development undertaking.

A team from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) is currently in the constituency to monitor and verify 2020 and 2021 CDF-funded projects and can confirm that ECC is one of the constituencies in the country that are well organized with communities very supportive to their Member of Parliament and the constituency office towards implementation of their community projects.

It’s obvious that infrastructure projects get most of the constituency’s CDF allocation with huge portion of it invested into major community infrastructure projects like construction of new permanent classrooms, school staff houses, church buildings, community halls, guest houses, housing projects and other individual project assistance.

Development partnership is evident in ECC. The constituency office work in partnership with communities and individuals to help advance rural development that impacts their livelihoods.

“ECC put more emphasis or support into these communal projects to promote unity and community participation in our communities,” Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Collin Bemama Qalokisa said.

He said that it is the commitment of the constituency office under the leadership of their Member of Parliament (MP) Hon. Manasseh Sogavare who is also the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands to support and fund establishment of community projects that can benefit everyone.

A new complete United Church building at Kio Community. This CDF project is implemented through community partnership with the constituency office.

Another component of the United Church project at Kio Community included a permanent stage, closed to camera and a community hall further down (pictured) also funded by CDF in partnership with Kio community.

“Education is one of the priority sector’s that we put more support into like construction of new classrooms, staff houses and school fee subsidy to make sure our children continue to access better and quality education.

“In addition to that the constituency is also pleased to continue its support to churches regardless of whatever denomination because churches play an important role in the spiritual and social development of our communities and our country.”

Most of ECC projects were implemented through community partnership or participation where constituency assist with all required hardware materials and communities implement the projects with support of timbers, sand, gravel and labour.

“Projects were identified by respective communities or community committees. The constituency office only verifies submitted proposals and facilitate delivery of whatever is requested of them. That is how we implement and utilize our CDF allocation,” CDO Qalokisa explained.

He further said that they encouraged community participation in all their development programs to guarantee communities take ownership and responsibility for their development activities, share in decision making and continue to implement government supported developments to improve their livelihoods. “So, implementation of CDF development programmes/projects in our constituency is a shared responsibility by government through our constituency office and our communities.”

Meanwhile, School Chaplain of Soranamola Community high School said he was grateful for the support rendered by the government through their MP which enabled them to build a new permanent classroom and three permanent staff houses.

Three complete new permanent staff houses funded by CDF and implemented with support of communities at Soranamola Community High School.

He said have it not for the constituency office assistance through the provision of all needed hardware materials they would have struggled all alone to build those important school infrastructures (classroom and staff houses).

“Education is the key to success and seeing the constituency office stepped with such support and continue to investing in this sector is encouraging and I must commend ECC under the leadership of our Member of Parliament (MP) Hon Manasseh Sogavare for his vision and honest leadership towards development in our constituency.”

He encourages the government through MRD to continue with the CDF programme adding that CDF is the only fund that continue to touches rural lives and transforming rural settings.

Chairman of Koloe Primary School, Rata Qalokamake also shared the same sentiments.

“The support provided by government through our MP help us a lot to build new classrooms and staff houses.

“At no time our constituency office under the leadership of our MP turned down our request and we are so grateful to the vision and leadership of our MP Sogavare.

“We indeed appreciated CDF and acknowledged government through our MP for its continuous support towards development of community projects in our constituency to make sure it benefits everyone,” he said.

CDF project at Koloe Primary School. This permanent classroom project was implemented through community partnership with the constituency office.

He said education is the key to everything and he reminded government to always prioritize it.

He also thanked the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for the CDF programme and encourages government to continue with the programme to improve social and economic livelihoods of rural people.

Most of the projects captured for year 2020-2021 are fully completed with few now in completion stages.

Current MP for East Choiseul Constituency is Hon. Manasseh Sogavare who is also the current Prime Minister of Solomon Islands.

More stories on the impact of CDF in ECC is coming up and will be made available via MRD official facebook page and the media.

A new complete permanent United Church building funded by CDF in partnership with Kapika 1 community.

(L-R) Team leader and MRD Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Timoly Carter, Chairman of Kapika 1 community Francis Pitakaka, Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Collin Qalokisa and MRD Data officer Margery Pitatamae at Kapika 1 community project site.

Another new permanent classroom building for Pangoe school funded by CDF in partnership with Pangoe community. Construction work now in completion stage.

Pangoe Community High School permanent classroom funded by CDF in partnership with Pangoe community.

A permanent staff house for Tarama SDA Primary school. The project is funded by CDF in partnership with Tarama community. Another new project for the school also funded by CDF is the construction of a new permanent two-story classroom building which is currently in progress at the moment (MRD will run separate story on the new project.)

A complete permanent United Church building at Lukuvaru community. This is funded by CDF and implemented with support of communities.

– MRD Press