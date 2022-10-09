Risk of Hiring Unvetted Cleaners

Delivery App

When hiring cleaners, ensuring that they are trustworthy and reliable should be a top priority.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When hiring cleaners, ensuring that they are trustworthy and reliable should be a top priority. Many homeowners search for cleaners on the internet, posing a safety risk for their families and belongings. Having no way to verify a cleaner or cleaning company's information can mean allowing potentially dangerous or incompetent staff into their homes. Unvetted cleaners do not undergo criminal background checks, and most have not received professional training in the field. As a result, they can provide inadequate or poor-quality service when cleaning houses.

The CoBuilders app pairs homeowners or businesses with professional cleaners in their area. It works similarly to delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber, and Lyft. Cleaners registering on The CoBuilders app must undergo a thorough background check. The background check includes a cleaner's work history, relevant training, and a criminal history check. Cleaners will only be allowed to register if their results come back as clear. This way, The CoBuilders potentially reduces the risks to anyone hiring a house cleaner through the app.

Bukola Michael Nelson
The CoBuilders LLC
+1 903-373-5330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Risk of Hiring Unvetted Cleaners

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bukola Michael Nelson
The CoBuilders LLC
+1 903-373-5330
Company/Organization
The CoBuilders
5528 Dunn Hill Drive
Fort Worth, Texas, 76137
United States
+1 903-373-5330
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

House cleaning service made easy. The CoBuilders offers a complete start-to-finish house cleaning process for every home in the United States. Spend more time doing the things you love — we'll take care of the rest. Get 10% off your first order. And be on the lookout for more services that make your house cleaning experience fun.

The CoBuilders

More From This Author
Risk of Hiring Unvetted Cleaners
Integrity is key: How The CoBuilders protect consumers from fake reviews - CEO
Celebrating little milestones and DEI reduces team burnout and boosts productivity for startups- The CoBuilders CEO
View All Stories From This Author