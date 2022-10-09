Risk of Hiring Unvetted Cleaners
When hiring cleaners, ensuring that they are trustworthy and reliable should be a top priority.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When hiring cleaners, ensuring that they are trustworthy and reliable should be a top priority. Many homeowners search for cleaners on the internet, posing a safety risk for their families and belongings. Having no way to verify a cleaner or cleaning company's information can mean allowing potentially dangerous or incompetent staff into their homes. Unvetted cleaners do not undergo criminal background checks, and most have not received professional training in the field. As a result, they can provide inadequate or poor-quality service when cleaning houses.
The CoBuilders app pairs homeowners or businesses with professional cleaners in their area. It works similarly to delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber, and Lyft. Cleaners registering on The CoBuilders app must undergo a thorough background check. The background check includes a cleaner's work history, relevant training, and a criminal history check. Cleaners will only be allowed to register if their results come back as clear. This way, The CoBuilders potentially reduces the risks to anyone hiring a house cleaner through the app.
