Dr. Rafael Emerick Salas Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Body Expert From Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Dr. Rafael Emerick Salas, continues his partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in his fourth year.

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Rafael Emerick Salas is an award-winning board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in all aspects of the face and body. He is especially known for his "mommy makeovers" (tummy tuck and breast lift +/- implants). He earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Miami as well as a Master's degree in Biomedical Sciences at Barry University. He attended the prestigious Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts, where he received his Doctorate in Medicine (M.D.). He is Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS). He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, as well as a member of the exclusive American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). Dr. Salas is also recognized as one of the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons for Patient Satisfaction by The American Institute of Plastic Surgeons, voted one of America's Top Surgeons by the Consumer Research Council of America, and received a Top Doctor award for the state of Florida. He was selected as a Medical Advisor (State of Florida) for "Sons Of The Flag," a non-profit organization that helps burn victims and their families.

Dr. Salas completed his surgical internship at the Harvard School of Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. He continued on to do his surgical residency at the Harvard program, and then completed a Plastic Surgery fellowship at the University of South Florida School of Medicine in Tampa, Florida. While there, he also completed a Plastic Surgery research fellowship, publishing numerous articles on the plastic surgery specialty, which he presented at national conferences.

Upon completing his training, Dr. Salas was asked to join the faculty at the University of South Florida to help teach the Plastic Surgery residents of the program. Dr. Salas has brought his skill and surgical expertise to Miami to provide patients the individually tailored care and the excellent surgical results they desire to help them rediscover the joy of showcasing their bodies as they want them to be. "It's all about the details."

