Ship To Box Ranked as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the USA by Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShipToBox.com, a leading and tech-enabled online shopping and shipping IoT service platform, is an honoree of the Inc. 5000. As a member of America’s most elite companies — 5,000 strong — Ship To Box has reached the uppermost echelon of elite companies like Microsoft, Pandora, Under Armour and other trailblazing titans. The Company is continuing its broader geographical footprint and scaling its suite of offerings to more businesses and customers, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.shiptobox.com “We are excited by this honor and recognition. Over the past years, Ship to Box has been on a mission to move our IoT technology and innovation forward, including launching the “You shop, we ship” mail forwarding, and the “Buy for me” one-stop shopping and shipping online platform.“Our ambitious, comprehensive initiatives are to continue delivering a more sustainable future, and our team is truly moving shopping and shipping forward by delivering what matters, on time, and at a high service level”, said Mike Ulker, founder and CEO of Ship To Box. “We have been working hard and diligently to advance our sustainability mission, including enterprise-wide strategies and initiatives, and collaborations with leading corporate partners.”Now more than ever, more businesses and consumers are shopping online. ShipToBox.com has pioneered a straightforward process of forwarding packages by leveraging proprietary technology as well as trusted relationships with a comprehensive global network of logistics partners, resulting in unparalleled reliability. ShipToBox.com built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow businesses and customers to generate pricing, securely book online and track the shipment in real time, and instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method of shipment for each individual shopping and shipping.About Ship To Box www.shiptobox.com Ship To Box is among one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and a leading and tech-enabled online platform that provides shopping and shipping services, and delivery to more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.Learn more at www.ShipToBox.com “You shop, we ship – mail forward” and “Buy for me”.cs@shiptobox.com

