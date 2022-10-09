Submit Release
News Search

There were 188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,709 in the last 365 days.

National Firefighters Memorial Service

In observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and in accordance with Public Law 107-51, Governor Carney has ordered both the American and Delaware flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from sunrise to sunset.

The post National Firefighters Memorial Service appeared first on State of Delaware News.

You just read:

National Firefighters Memorial Service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.