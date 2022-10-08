Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of Butler Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:12 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 38-year-old Alphonso Lee, of no fixed address.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, 31-year-old Julian Ruffin, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.