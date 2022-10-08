Submit Release
Raimondo Rossi at the All-Stars Closing Gala at Los Angeles City Hall

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, an All Stars Fashion Gala was held in Los Angeles, with a striking red carpet at the City Hall. The 10th anniversary of Metropolitan Fashion Week lived up to eve's expectations.

The stairs of City Hall were adorned with photographers and journalists for the event, and runway shows alternated with designer presentations were the night's headlines. Fox TV Channel was present with its star reporter, Christine Devine. In the last edition, multiple Oscar-winner Vee Neill (Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Ed Wood) was chosen as co-host, this year taken over by Devine.

The chairman of the gala and Metropolitan Fashion Week welcomed guests in an exclusive setting, which the city of Los Angeles shared with guests selected from around the world.

For Italy, Raimondo Rossi, an internationally renowned photographer also recognized as a men's style icon by the most influential magazines in the industry, was chosen. The artist appeared in a striking Armani Tuxedo and was seen on the Red Carpet together with the president of Fashion Week and other distinguished guests.

Raimondo will also unveil his new book next weekend when other fashion events will headline the Los Angeles weekend. Still, many celebrities are expected in town.

