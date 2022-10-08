Submit Release
News Search

There were 241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,719 in the last 365 days.

Jennelle White Shares Insightful Tips for a Short- and Long-Term Financial Saving Plan

“Easiest Short/Long Term Plan for Saving Money” is an informative and insightful book about saving money applicable to all regardless of status. This is a book that is meant to help and teach people how to save money without falling behind on bills and other monthly expenses.

One common problem is that most people may not be able to set aside 10% of their earnings, so this piece is created to teach you how to save money more easily and better. This is a practical guide and realistic one yet, the explanations are simple and easy to understand saving tactics. The idea is much easier said than done so it takes self-discipline to come up with these plans.

This whole thing is not a quick rich overnight result but with time, consistency, and patience you can acquire the amount of money you want to have by the end of the year. The book illustrates simple logic and math to meet financial goals.

“Saving money isn't about being able to buy bigger and better things. It's about being prepared to take care of your family.” This book is worth the turn and surely sustained the reader's interest throughout the last page.

Book copies are available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Easiest-Short-Long-Saving-Money/dp/0998318310/)ï¿½and other online book retailers.

“Easiest Short/Long Term Plan for Saving Money”
Written by Jennelle L. White
Published by Mindster Media
Published date: December 1, 2016
Paperback Price: $8.99
Kindle Price: $0.99

About the Author:
Jennelle L. White is a Poet, Registered Nurse, Medical Assistant, and Diploma in Wildlife & ForestryConservation/Animal Care Specialist. Author of two books Growing Up, Poetry, and Easiest Short/Long Term Plan For Saving Money.

— WebWireID295046 —


You just read:

Jennelle White Shares Insightful Tips for a Short- and Long-Term Financial Saving Plan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.