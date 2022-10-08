Camping Tent Market Presents Strong Revenue Visibility in Near Future Booming At a CAGR of 8.8% During 2021-2031

Camping Tent Market

According to a new report, The camping tent market size is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Surge in initiatives from tourism associations to promote camping activities, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global camping tent market” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Camping Tent Market by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". The camping tent market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Camping equipment are widely used for convenience during camping. Furthermore, camping tent is gaining popularity among the campers. There are various types of tents available for their accommodation. Commonly used camping tents are dome tent, tunnel tent, and geodesic tent. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in number of campers, surge in initiatives from tourism associations to promote camping activities, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global camping tent market. Increase in camping participation among millennials and generation Z drive the growth of the global camping tent market North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share. In 2020, sales of camping tent items were hindered due to supply chain disruptions.

Based on type, the tunnel segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dome segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the B2B sales segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retailers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Camping Tent Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Camping Tent Market.

Some of the key players operating in the camping tent industry include Hilleberg, Johnson Outdoors, The North Face, AMG GROUP, Newell Brands, Oase Outdoors, The Coleman Company, Simex Outdoor International, Kampa, and Exxel Outdoors.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the camping tent market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing camping tent market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the camping tent market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global camping tentÂ market growth.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Reason to Buy:

○ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Camping Tent market.

○ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

○ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Camping Tent Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

○ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

○ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

○ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

