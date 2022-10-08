At 5.90% CAGR, Global Petrochemicals Market Size to Hit USD 775.07 Billion by 2028 - Petrochemical Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled " Petrochemical Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene, Methanol), By Application (Polymers, Paints & Coatings, Solvents, Rubber, Adhesives & Sealants, Surfactants, Dyes), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

The report analyses the Petrochemicals market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Petrochemical market.

Petrochemicals Market Overview:

Petrochemicals are the backbone of an industrial economy and a necessity for many industrial processes. Numerous items, including tires, industrial oil, and plastic, are manufactured using petrochemical detergents. The product's waste, basic plastic, is utilized as a component in the production of consumer goods. Petrochemical products are frequently used in various items, such as paints, cars, packaging, home goods, and medical equipment. Modern technology also allows the industry to process a broader variety of raw materials and various product types.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/petrochemical-market



(Before you plan to buy, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Petrochemical market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.90% between 2022 and 2028.

The Petrochemical market size was worth around US$ 549.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 775.07 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Some major drivers propelling the growth of the petrochemicals market's revenue include expanding petrochemical demand in the pharmaceutical & automotive industries, rising plastic packaging use, and rising petrochemical component adoption in industrial processes.

By type, the ethylene category is expected to dominate the market.

By application, the polymer category dominated the market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific dominated the petrochemicals market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Petrochemical Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Petrochemical market include;

BASF SE

SABIC

TOTAL

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

BP PLC

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Reliance Industries Limited

DowDuPont

Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/petrochemical-market



Industry Growth Drivers

Growing adoption of petrochemical in automotive industries to drive market growth

The global petrochemical market has grown significantly due to factors like the expanded use of petrochemicals in the packaging, electrical & electronics, automotive, construction, and healthcare sectors. Numerous polymers are employed in producing various plastic components, which find usage in the transportation and automotive industries. This factor is driving the market for petrochemicals. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing usage of polymeric resins in the production of automotive components would increase demand for polymers, affecting how quickly the petrochemicals market expands.

Restraints

Volatility in the costs of raw materials likely to hamper the market growth

However, the expansion of this sector may be hampered by shifting raw material prices. On the other hand, consistent growth in the construction, chemical, and automotive industries will give market participants the chance to invest in the petrochemicals market.

Petrochemical Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global petrochemical market has been segmented into types, applications, and regions.

Based on type, ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, xylene, and methanol are segments of the global petrochemical market. In 2021, ethylene had a market-dominating revenue share of more than 40.0%.

Based on application, the petrochemicals market is segmented into polymers, paints & coatings, solvents, rubber, adhesives and sealants, surfactants, and dyes. The polymer segment is expected to dominate the petrochemical market.

Browse the full "Petrochemical Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene, Methanol), By Application (Polymers, Paints & Coatings, Solvents, Rubber, Adhesives & Sealants, Surfactants, Dyes), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/petrochemical-market



Regional Analysis:

The global petrochemical market is segmented into geographical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region, especially China, dominated the petrochemical market due to the region's rapidly developing chemical & construction industries and the increased use of polymers in a wide range of applications, particularly in China, Japan, and India.

China's growth in the petrochemical market over the past 20 years has been characterized by swift investment and open competition. In addition, the nation has been a pioneer in developing sizable petrochemical complexes with high chemical yields, with several existing and new investments planned all around the nation.

Recent Developments:

January 2021: To produce propylene oxide (P.O.) and styrene monomer (S.M.) in China, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. and the China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation established a 50/50 joint venture.

In 2019, Shell Chemical L.P. started producing its fourth alpha olefins unit in its U.S. facility.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 549.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 775.07 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BASF SE, SABIC, TOTAL, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BP PLC, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Reliance Industries Limited, DowDuPont, Royal Dutch Shell PLC., and others. Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/petrochemical-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Petrochemical market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Toluene

Xylene

Methanol

By Application

Polymers

Paints And Coatings

Solvents, Rubber

Adhesives and Sealants

Surfactants

Dyes

By Region

North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



Also Read Our Blogs: