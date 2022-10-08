Submit Release
News Search

There were 242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,724 in the last 365 days.

Kahera: Your Luxury Travel and Concierge Partner

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahera provides bespoke solutions as well as professionalism and top-quality expertise in meeting each client's needs. The company was founded in 2015 by Kechi, who has done an impressive job of building its reputation and client base.

Kahera's approach to boutique travel management for their high-end clientele is very simple – they take care of their clients' every needs from the moment they contact Kahera to when they commence their journey and returned from their trip.

Since starting the business, the team at Kahera has shown a commendable enthusiasm in Delivering Exceptional client service. In addition, privacy and confidentiality are non-negotiable values for them, hence it is no wonder that the demand for their expertise has soared as it has.

Meet the Founder 

Kechi is a Nigerian born, UK raised entrepreneur who has fast become a trailblazer in the travel industry and is well known as the Concierge Extraordinaire within the elite traveling community. Her company, Kahera, provides unique and tailored journey management solutions for High and Ultra-High Net worth individuals across the world.

Founded in 2015 in Abuja, Nigeria, Kahera is a leader in the luxury travel community; with a presence in the USA, Barbados and the UK. Their services span more than travel, members can enjoy visa consultations, acquire a 2nd passport, corporate mobility, to name a few.

We asked Kechi what sets them apart from other companies and she stated "Kahera is founded on the principles of efficiency, flexibility, quality and unrivalled end-to- end customer service. What sets us apart is our professionalism and an unwavering dedication to the 'little things' that further enhances the customer experience." "I am a perfectionist" says Kechi, "so I'm so grateful that I am doing what I'm genuinely passionate about. We think of everything related to your journey management so all you have to do is relax and enjoy your experience."

As an entrepreneur herself, Kechi's passion is enabling other entrepreneurs to reach their full potential as one of the hindrances is being able to travel freely for meetings, setting up a company or just to become a digital nomad. "Acquiring a 2nd passport can be expensive for young entrepreneurs, it is why we have started promoting residency programs such as the D7 visa which allows entrepreneurs to live and work in beautiful Portugal.  We have seen a number of applicants from America and Europe, it is cost effective with clear path to citizenship after 5 years of lawful residency."

In this post-covid world, people are embracing the idea of visiting and relocating to more countries, especially due to the enhanced remote working culture. We are here to assist with all facets of that trip or relocation, from visas, looking for a new home, schools, job opportunities etc. Our aim at Kahera is to provide a stress-free luxury experience.

Contact Details
Tel UK: +234 902 047 4997 
Tel Nigeria: +44 7309 041100
Tel US: +1 (246) 233-6069
Web: www.kaheraluxury.com
Instagram: @kaheraluxury
Twitter: @kaheraluxury
Facebook: Kahera Luxury

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kahera-your-luxury-travel-and-concierge-partner-301644191.html

SOURCE Kahera

You just read:

Kahera: Your Luxury Travel and Concierge Partner

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.