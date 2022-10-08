Justice Reform Foundation Applauds Biden's Marijuana Reform Actions

The Justice Reform Foundation, founded by Dallas-based entrepreneur Justin Magnuson, today praised the Biden administration for its move to pardon those with federal charges for simple possession of marijuana. The Foundation hopes this will lead to further reform at the state level, particularly in Texas.

Dallas, TX (PRWEB) October 08, 2022

The Justice Reform Foundation (JRF), along with its founder, Dallas-based entrepreneur Justin Magnuson, are praising the Biden administration for its latest steps to pardon those with federal charges for simple possession of marijuana. The Justice Reform Foundation is committed to serving as advocates for those impacted by America's broken criminal justice system and is encouraged by this sign of progress at a federal level.

"President Biden's decision to amend the long-standing misguided practice of mass incarceration based on outdated marijuana laws is a welcome step in the right direction," said Justin Magnuson, Founder and President of the Justice Reform Foundation. "Convictions based on marijuana possession – a drug that is legal for medical use in 39 states and legalized in 19 states – have not only ruined the lives of hundreds of thousands American citizens, but also dealt serious damage to the U.S. economy. The rate of unemployment for those who have a criminal record, including for drug related crimes, is almost 30%. Decriminalizing the use and possession of marijuana will help address these issues, and I hope that state governors around the country, including here in Texas, will see the importance of taking these steps."

The announced overhaul of the U.S. policy on marijuana will result in pardoning all individuals with federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. It will also, according to President Biden's statement, relieve the "collateral consequences" of prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, including issues such as finding employment and housing.

In addition, President Biden encouraged all state governors to pursue the same action at the state level, noting that "no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana." After the announcement, Beto O'Rourke reiterated his campaign promise to legalize marijuana and expunge cannabis possession records in Texas if he is elected Governor.

The Justice Reform Foundation, based in Texas, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those impacted by the broken U.S. criminal justice system.

Magnuson added: "While we are encouraged by this announcement, we still have a long way to go fix the widespread inequities within our criminal justice system. The Justice Reform Foundation will continue its work, raising awareness around these issues among legislators, particularly in our home state of Texas. Every person, regardless of their background, should receive equal and just treatment under the law."

To learn more about the Justice Reform Foundation, visit https://justicereformfoundation.org/. To request an interview with Justin Magnuson or a representative of the JRF, please contact Tamar at info@justicereformfoundation.org.

About the Justice Reform Foundation

The Justice Reform Foundation (JRF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those impacted by the broken U.S. criminal justice system. JRF focuses on educating and affecting change on topics like unlawful detainment, the need for bail reform, the importance of decriminalizing marijuana, prosecutorial misconduct, the abuse in the use of confidential informants, and the disparate treatment among classes of citizens.

About Justin Magnuson

Justin Magnuson is a Dallas-based entrepreneur who put himself through college and business school by working in sales before starting a neurodiagnostic testing company. He earned the prestigious recognition of making Inc. 5000's list for five years in a row before ultimately selling the company. Magnuson then started a second successful business in the medical field which is continuing to flourish. After investing in a legal cannabis business, Magnuson found himself detained in county jail for 20 months despite his innocence and harming the positive reputation he'd earned. Since his recent release, Magnuson has been working toward rebuilding his life, including starting the Justice Reform Foundation to help those impacted by a broken criminal justice system.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/justice_reform_foundation_applauds_bidens_marijuana_reform_actions/prweb18946945.htm