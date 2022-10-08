Submit Release
DEV.co Redesigns Company Website, Finishes Five More Custom Development Projects

DEV.co, a web development company, has completed five new custom web development projects in the past month, including a redesign of the company's own website.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (PRWEB) October 08, 2022

DEV.co, a web development company, is pleased to announce the launch of the company's newly redesigned and rebranded website.

DEV.co's new website design is sleek and modern, with an easy-to-use interface that makes it simple for visitors to learn about the company's services and get in touch. "We believe the new website showcases our skills, capabilities and services than ever before," says Ryan Nead, company VP of Sales.

The new website also features an updated portfolio of recent work, showcasing DEV.co's skills and capabilities in web development.

In addition to the redesigned website, DEV.co has also completed five new custom web development and web design projects for clients in a range of industries. These projects include two custom websites in the B2C services space, a B2B eCommerce platform, a real estate management system and a customer relationship management (CRM) system integration. Each project was completed on time and within budget, meeting or exceeding the expectations of the clients involved.

The new website rebrand and recent project successes are evidence of DEV.co's dedication to providing quality web development services that exceed client expectations. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, DEV.co is well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality web solutions for businesses of all sizes.

"We're excited to share our new website with the world and show off some of our recent work," said Ryan Nead, VP of Sales for DEV.co. "Our team is passionate about web development and we're always looking for new ways to push the boundaries and deliver value to our clients."

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a leading provider of custom web development services, with a team of experienced developers who are experts in a variety of web development technologies as well as custom website design. The company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality websites and web-based applications that meet the unique needs of its clients.

For more information about DEV.co or to request a free quote for your next web development project, visit https://dev.co/.

About SEO.co

SEO.co is proud to be an exclusive, premier partner with DEV.co, providing fully-managed SEO services, with a team of experienced and certified SEO professionals who are experts in optimizing websites for top search engine rankings. The company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality SEO solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients.

For more information about SEO.co or to request a free quote for your next SEO project, visit https://seo.co/.

