Sports Analytics Market Size Reached US$ 2,778.20 Million by 2027, Will Grow at 19.20% CAGR till 2027

The latest research study “Sports Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global sports analytics market size reached a value of US$ 907.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2,778.20 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 19.20% during 2022-2027.

What is Sports Analytics? How Big is Sports Analytics Market?

Sports analytics represents the application of statistical and mathematical principles to analyze numerous components of sports, such as player performance, recruitment, business performance, etc. It involves collecting data from a broad sample and establishing various parameters that measure the hit rate. Based on the type, sports analytics is segmented into on-field and off-field analytics. Sports analytics assists in ensuring high returns on investments, reducing operating costs, increasing overall income, etc. It also aids in evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of opponents. As a result, sports analytics is widely utilized by professional and college sports programs, sports media, training technology companies, etc.

Sports Analytics Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing investments across the sports industry towards making data-driven decisions are primarily bolstering the sports analytics market. In addition to this, the inflating need for tracking and monitoring the data of players is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the escalating demand for enhanced wearable devices among athletes to gain insights into their performance is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the rising health consciousness among consumers, particularly owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the development of high-end and cost-effective computing solutions is anticipated to fuel the sports analytics market in the coming years.

Sports Analytics Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2027 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 US$ 907.5 Million Market Size in 2027 US$ 2,778.20 Million CAGR 19.20%



Global Sports Analytics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Sports Analytics Companies:

Chyronhego Corporation

Experfy Inc.

HCL Technologies HCLTECH

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

iSportsAnalysis

Oracle Corporation ORCL

Qualitas Global Services

SAP SE SAP

Sas Institute Inc.

Sportradar AG

Stats Perform

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, analysis type and sport.



Breakup by Component:



Breakup by Analysis Type:

On-field

Player and Team Analysis



Video Analysis



Health Assessment

Off-field

Fan Engagement



Ticket Pricing



Breakup by Sport:

Football

Cricket

Hockey

Basketball

American Football

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

