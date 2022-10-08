India Prepaid Cards Market Segments, Value, Top Companies Analysis and Business Opportunity 2022-2027

IMARC Group expects the India prepaid cards market to reach US$ 557.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 36.2% during 2022-2027.

A prepaid card is a payment card preloaded with money that does not use a bank account as a source of credit. Therefore, it is a convenient and secure alternative payment method, and it facilitates transactions more easily for consumers than its conventional counterparts. Usually issued by banks or financial institutions, it ensures faster checkouts, safeguards against fraudulent activities, and works with both closed- and open-loop networks.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing encouragement towards a cashless economy by the government of India. In line with this, the rising utilization of mobile payments and considerable growth in the e-commerce industry are also providing an impetus to the market. The market is driven by the widespread integration of these cards with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Some of the other factors that are contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, inflating per capita income levels and the penetration of high-speed internet.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Axis Bank

Itz Cash

ICICI Bank

SBI

HDFC

PNB

Yes Bank

Sodexo

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Oxyigen

Hermes

India Transact Services

Western Union

India Prepaid Cards Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, card type, purpose and vertical.

Breakup by Card Type:

Closed Loop Cards

Open Loop Cards

Breakup by Purpose:

Payroll/ Incentive Cards

Travel Cards

General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards

Remittance Cards

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Corporate/Organization

Retail

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

West and Central India

South India

North India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

