Welcome to Yorkshire hosts Brontë fans in Skipton

Piers Tempest, Tempest Productions, and Robin Scott, Welcome to Yorkshire, at Skipton canal Friday 7th October 2022

Celebrating the new film: EMILY, producers & extras from the film and representatives of Haworth tourist attractions gathered for a special supper.

SKIPTON, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to Yorkshire hosted guests from around Yorkshire, the film community and literary circles for a special supper in Skipton ahead of the Yorkshire screening of new Brontë movie, EMILY.

The group gathered for traditional fish & chips at the famous Bizzie Lizzie’s restaurant next to the Leeds Liverpool canal.

Robin Scott, MD of Welcome to Yorkshire, commented:

"The Brontës really showcased the glory of the Yorkshire moors and everyone should be encouraged to immerse themselves in the beauty of this natural landscape by visiting Yorkshire.”

Piers Tempest, Tempest Productions, producers of the new Brontë film: EMILY said:

“As a producer, my projects have brought a slice of Yorkshire to audiences worldwide - I am especially proud to be a part of this film which I am sure will inspire and entertain in equal measures.”

Dr Michael Stewart, Reader in Creative Writing, University of Huddersfield also enthused about the upcoming film:

“Wuthering Heights is one of my favourite novels and Emily Brontë has been a source of endless fascination most of my adult life. And for those two reasons, I can’t wait to see this film.”

Nicky Peacock, Artist & Writer in Residence at the Brontë Parsonage Museum 2022

“It's inevitable that we strive to imagine and reimagine Emily's world, as we know so little of it and that creates this space - this pure potential. Emily's iconic story of obsessive love was also entirely imagined and not drawn from experience, so it seems fitting that we also make up our own tales with similar wild abandon.

“We do know that the moors were Emily's one true love and as someone who has spent a great deal of time in Haworth this year, I can see why. Haworth seems to place you under a spell. At its heart are soulful people, funny and warm, and at the edges are these mesmerising ghosts.

“I'm happy to have a whole six months of my residency left because I'm kind of addicted!”



