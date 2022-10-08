Caustic Soda Market Outlook, Share, Size, Price 2022, Largest Manufacturers, Trends, Analysis, Report 2027

Caustic Soda Market Report

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Caustic Soda Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global caustic soda market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global caustic soda market reached a volume of 78.54 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 88.46 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2022-2027. Caustic soda, also represented as sodium hydroxide (NaOH), refers to an inorganic compound that consists of sodium cations Na+ and hydroxide anions OH−. It is industrially prepared via the electrolytic Chlor-alkali method, in which the electrolysis of sodium chloride solution produces sodium hydroxide and chlorine gas. Caustic soda is an odorless and non-flammable white solid which is commercially available in the form of pellets, granules, flakes, and aqueous solutions of various concentrations. It can generate substantial heat and ignite flammable materials when dissolved in water, owing to its highly corrosive nature. As a result, caustic soda finds extensive utilization in organic and inorganic chemicals, soap and detergents, food, pulp, paper, textiles, etc.

Caustic Soda Market Trends:

The escalating product demand as a raw material in several industries, such as chemical, automotive, water treatment, and food and beverage (F&B), is among the primary factors driving the caustic soda market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this chemical compound to control acidity and remove heavy metals from water, owing to its easy availability and affordability over its substitutes, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of caustic soda in the production of paper, wherein it assists in dissolving unwanted mixtures in the wood pulp and aids in separating the ink from paper fibers during the process of paper recycling, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing product need in the extraction of alumina, which is the most common oxides of aluminum from natural minerals, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising utilization of this compound in the production of lightweight vehicles is anticipated to propel the caustic soda market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Caustic Soda Market Research Report:

• The DOW Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW)

• Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN)

• Tata Chemicals Limited (NSE: TATACHEM)

• Solvay SA (OTCMKTS: SLVYY)

• FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (NYSE: OXY)

• Formosa Plastics Corporation (TPE: 1301)

• Ineos Group Limited

• PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG)

• Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (SHE: 002092)

• Tosoh Corporation (TYO: 4042)

• Hanwha Chemical Corporation (KRX: 009830)

• Nirma Limited

• Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY)

• BASF (OTCMKTS: BASFY)

• Covestro (OTCMKTS: COVTY)

• DowDuPont (NYSE: DD)

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

• Membrane Cell

• Diaphragm Cell

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Lye

• Flake

• Others

Breakup by Grade:

• Reagent Grade

• Industrial Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Alumina

• Inorganic Chemicals

• Organic Chemicals

• Food, Pulp and Paper

• Soap and Detergents

• Textiles

• Water Treatment

• Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Caustic Soda Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Caustic Soda Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

