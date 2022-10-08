Next Generation Search Engines Market Reach US$ 23.8 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR of 14.47%)

Next Generation Search Engines Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global next generation search engines market reached a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Next Generation Search Engines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global next generation search engines market reached a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.47% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Next generation search engines refer to advanced search engines integrated with new technologies, including AI capabilities and voice- and image-based search. They provide an advanced model for information retrieval, which facilitates consumers in gaining working information about their queries. Next generation search engines help individuals accomplish their tasks through an intuitive interface in connected homes and cars. Google Assistant, Alexa, Google lens are some of the commonly used next generation search engines that are gaining traction among consumers.

Market Trends:

The global next-generation search engine market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as deep neural networks, machine learning, and AI. They can be personalized based on the end user and thus are used across various industry verticals such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare. The constantly changing semantic search capabilities, web technologies, and flow of information available on the internet are transforming the landscape of search engines. Besides this, the growing number of internet users and rising penetration of smartphones are boosting the advancements in voice-activated capabilities of devices, which in turn is propelling market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of self-service options and customization in these search engines are expected to significantly influence their adoption in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Platform Type:

Mobile

Desktop

Breakup by End User:

Personal

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Ask.com (IAC)

Baidu Inc.

Duck Duck Go Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Yahoo (Verizon Communications Inc.).

