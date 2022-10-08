United States Organic Food Market 2022, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The United States organic food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “United States Organic Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The United States organic food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Organic food is produced via organic farming methods without the use of hormones, antibiotics, artificial chemicals, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), etc. It usually comprises vegetables, legumes, grains, fruits, meat and meat products, dairy items, eggs, honey, crackers, drinks, etc. In line with this, organic food offers a rich source of antioxidants and micronutrients, such as zinc, vitamin C, iron, etc. Organic food minimizes exposure to toxins, pesticide residues, and antibiotic-resistant bacteria that are present in non-organic food or crops. Furthermore, it contains lower levels of saturated fats and higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids as compared to conventional meat. Consequently, organic food is extensively utilized across the United States.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-organic-food-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising consumer concerns towards the environmental impact of conventional farming are primarily driving the United States organic food market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of several lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, high-cholesterol issues, hypertension, etc., is further catalyzing market growth. Besides this, the easy availability of organic food products through online and offline distribution channels is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing number of certified organic farms and the widespread adoption of these items that help in enhancing heart conditions, boosting the immune system, increasing nutrient intake, sustaining energy levels, etc., are also stimulating market growth across the country. Apart from this, the elevating investments in R&D activities by leading manufacturers to introduce advanced technologies and improved marketing strategies are anticipated to fuel the United States organic food market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Product Type:

Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy

Organic Processed Food

Organic Bread and Bakery

Organic Beverages

Organic Cereal and Food Grains

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Ready-to-eat Food Products

Breakfast Cereals

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-organic-food-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports By IMARC Group

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/oat-milk-market-report-2022-27-size-share-trends-growth-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/structural-insulated-panels-market-2022-27-size-share-trends-growth-and-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/kitchen-appliances-market-2022-27-size-share-demand-growth-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/corrugated-boxes-market-report-2022-27-size-share-demand-growth-and-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/super-absorbent-polymers-market-2022-27-share-size-demand-growth-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/smoke-detector-market-report-2022-27-share-size-demand-growth-and-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/india-logistics-market-report-2022-27-size-growth-scope-demand-and-forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.