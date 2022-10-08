Navy vs Tulsa Matchup to Start with Patriotic Team Fastrax™ Skydive

Professional Parachute Demonstration Team, Team Fastrax™, will perform their amazing American Flag jump as part of the opening ceremony for this weekend's Navy Midshipmen football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Midshipmen represent the United States Naval Academy in NCAA Division I FBS college football.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, October 8th, the Navy Midshipmen (Mids), and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane meet for the 10th time in history at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game starts at 3:30pm, and as part of the opening ceremony, Team Fastrax™ will deliver the game ball with grace as they reverently skydive in with their 2,000 sq. ft. American Flag.

John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™ said, "We are honored to be performing our patriotic American Flag skydive for the Navy football game. Both teams are hungry for a win after last week, so we hope the Mids can be the ones to bounce back with an AAC win this weekend."

According to the Midshipmen website, Navy and Tulsa are meeting for the eighth time as American Athletic Conference foes. Navy enters Saturday's contest as one of only three AAC teams to have played 2 conference games (Memphis and East Carolina are the others). The Mids are currently in fourth place in the AAC with a 1-1 record, while Tulsa is one of four conference teams that stand 0-1 in AAC play. Navy leads the all-time series against the Golden Hurricane 7-2, but is just 2-2 against Tulsa at home. The last time these two teams played in Annapolis was on Dec. 5, 2020, when Tulsa won 19-6 in front of no fans during COVID. That game marked the only time Ken Niumatalolo has lost to Tulsa (6-1). Navy won last year's contest in Tulsa 20-17.

For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the Navy Midshipmen website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Darrell Jones, who Died October 8, 2003, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Darrell Jones visit the Military Times website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

Media Contact

Matt Harvey, Team Fastrax, 740-971-8278, mharvey@teamfastrax.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Team Fastrax