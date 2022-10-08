Hakon Suspension Expands Into New Zealand

Australian-based suspension manufacturer Hakon Suspension has finalized its expansion move into New Zealand.

Hakon Suspension, the prominent player in the Australian automotive industry, is extending its reach towards the land of the kiwis. The touted specialist in performance adjustable suspension has expanded its operation to New Zealand, a move that comes after its domination of the Australian market.

Hakon Suspension, the leader in product warranty and support in the Australian market, is also looking to replicate the same success in the New Zealand market. Hakon promises its New Zealand clients that it will bring the quality of service and professionalism that made it outstanding in the Australian automotive industry. Moreover, clients can order its various products directly from its website or through its growing dealer network.

With this move and all the plans that have been set in place, it’s certain that Hakon Suspension is sure to achieve its ambition of capturing New Zealand’s enthusiastic modified car scene.

About the company

Hakon Suspension is renowned for manufacturing innovative and premium suspension parts for the automotive industry. The company specializes in providing a myriad of premium parts, including height and damper adjustable coilovers, Adjustable Control Arms, and performance suspensions for a variety of different vehicles.

Hakon Suspension products are manufactured under the highest quality management (ISO 9001 Certification), ensuring they can hold their own with leading brands worldwide. Moreover, these products are backed by industry leading warranty and support.

In addition to its online stores in both Australia and New Zealand, Hakon Suspension also operates its flagship Australian store where it offers a host of automotive services such as installation of its premium products, comprehensive wheel alignments, chassis setup, and basic repair service. Clients can also get suspension work, custom fabrication, and track day support.

