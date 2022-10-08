Influencers Are Targeting Wealthy Followers With New HelloGo App

HelloGo is now enabling influencers in all industries and on all social media platforms to maximize their earning potential.

Being an influencer in today’s society is currently accepted as a genuine job occupation, unlike what obtains in the past. Even though it’s hard, the influencer job comes with a ton of perks that makes it attractive to onlookers. Sadly, only few influencers maximize the earning potential of their social following. As a result, they tend to miss out on various opportunities that could be life-changing. HelloGo, in a bid to stem this trend, has come up with just the needed solution that will see influencers from all walks of life earning to fullest potential.

HelloGo, a new mobile application, enables influencers to earn more by receiving offers from their wealthiest followers. Collin Siverts, the brain behind the app, came up with the idea after speaking with several influencers about their many frustrations during the course of work.

According to Collin, “It seems crazy that influencers aren’t able to accept custom offers from their wealthiest followers. They treat their wealthiest followers like the rest, saying, ‘subscribe to my channel’ or ‘buy my t-shirt.’ Influencers were being tracked down by their fans and receiving offers of over $160,000. Some only had hundreds of followers and were getting offers for over $10,000. We built HelloGo to make it easy for any influencer to quickly accept offers from their followers.”

Using HelloGo requires no technical expertise or knowhow. All that an influencer has to do is to share their HelloGo URL on their social profiles to start receiving offers from their followers. To receive offers for certain things, influencers can create a Go, which gives their followers an idea of the offers they’d like to receive. To respond to an offer, influencers can decline, counter, or accept with a few clicks.

What’s more, HelloGo verifies the identity of each user. This is in addition to the background checks that it offers. Since its launch, HelloGo has gained popularity from influencers who use it as a tool to generate revenue from their social following.

HelloGo is free to download on iOS and Android. To start receiving offers, visit www.hellogo.co or download it on the App Store or Google Play.

About HelloGo

HelloGo is a company based in Denver, CO, founded in 2022 by Collin Siverts and Kyle Siverts.

