FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR

FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya

It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.

In addition to FGA Partners being appointed Strategic Advisor, Mfanyakazi Online Limited and their platform Streamlive HR have been integrated into “Project Falcon”, this will give Mfanyakazi many tools that will enhance the company’s business model and allow the company to build a strong community around their brand globally. The goal is to increase the overall value of the company over the next 12-18 months and expand to other regions throughout Africa, leading to global deployment of Streamlive HR.

“The human resources industry is always evolving and technology is a big part of that evolution. The new normal of the hybrid office and remote work dynamic has forced the human resources industry to pivot to accommodate what will be a permanent part of the work environment. We are excited to work with Mfanyakazi Online and their innovative platform Streamlive HR, we see potential global adoption for the platform as it integrates blockchain technology to tighten up security and transparency. Streamlive HR could very well be at the core of the evolution in human resources technology” Stated Louis Velazquez, Managing Partner - FGA Partners



This is part of FGA’s initiative to increase the firm’s exposure globally with the integration of innovative companies into “Project Falcon” in 2022/23. This will allow the firm to work with growth companies in the areas of technology, agriculture, manufacturing, finance, construction, oil and gas. The firm is in talks with various growth companies throughout Africa, South America and Europe currently.

FGA Partners believes that creating alternative paths via “Project Falcon” can be an asset for innovative companies to spark interest, growth and build strong communities around their company and projects globally.

The firm will be working closely with Streamlive HR’s team and the CEO of Mfanyakazi Online Limited Abed Naima in order to bring forward the tools and guidance for them to execute on their business plan, attract additional key team and board members as well as build additional global interest in their company.

“We see the relationship with FGA Partners as being an extreme value to our company. The guidance of FGA Partners and the injection into Project Falcon will allow for Streamlive HR and future Mfanyakazi Online Limited platforms to have traction globally over time.” Stated Abed Naima, CEO of Mfanyakazi Online Limited.

About FGA Partners

FGA Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that was founded in 1998 with a keen focus on disruptive software and technology in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, augmented reality, cybersecurity and advanced blockchain technology across all industries. For more information please go to www.fgapartners.com

About Streamlive HR

Streamlive HR is a SAAS platform developed by their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. This disruptive technology in the human resources industry provides localized and affordable systems to manage employees remotely. Bridging the gap between the employer and employees with effective methods to measure performance, productivity, and accountability. To learn more please go to https://streamlivehr.co.ke.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, and qualification under the securities laws of any such state. This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "can", "will", "should", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning the receipt of required regulatory approval. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact

Company Name: FGA Partners

Contact Person: Sarah Jasper

Email: Send Email

Phone: 646-397-0588

Address:99 Wall Street

City: New York

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: www.fgapartners.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR