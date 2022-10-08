Euronews and Truvid have recently established an empowered collaboration, with Truvid now offering Euronews' premium video content to Publishers from their Professional Content Library

Euronews is Europe’s leading international news media. Its mission is to empower people to form their own opinion, by offering diverse viewpoints.

Since its launch in 1993 in Lyon (France), Euronews has been delivering impartial news trusted by audiences across the world. It is available in over 440 million homes across 160 countries, including 68% of homes in the European Union + the UK. It reaches over 145 million people every month, be it on TV or digital platforms. 400 journalists of more than 30 different nationalities work across Euronews’ 12 language editions, covering European and world news 24/7.

Euronews and Truvid

On Truvid’s platform, Publishers have autonomy over choosing their own video content that appears on their websites. Truvid prioritizes providing both a quality and effective video content solution for their Publishers, that will maintain user engagement. Euronews’ top-notch video news updates and content reports on imperative current affairs, answering Publisher's video content needs.

Euronews’ Distribution Manager of MENA & CEE, Virginia Teramo has demonstrated her excitement about working with Truvid, “We are delighted to team up with Truvid – this new video content partnership allows Euronews to keep pursuing its product strategy by strengthening its footprint on the digital ecosystems."

Euronews’ content represents global current affairs, particularly regarding current environmental issues. Now, Truvid’s Publishers have the opportunity to contribute to this scope and advocate for these causes by choosing Euronews’ premium video content for their website.

Truvid’s CEO, Roee Lichtenfeld explained, “This partnership is only a natural step for both companies as Truvid is committed to delivering quality professional and impactful content for its marketplace.”

Video Content Driving Change

With global video spending reaching $180.4 billion in 2022, according to Statista and video advertising being the preferred way of digital advertising, video content has evolved to become one of the main drivers of change.

Video content is simply more engaging. Video content enables stories to be brought to life, ensuring a realistic representation of current global issues.

Truvid is open to onboarding content owners who are keen to expose their video content for impactful purposes. The nature of message-based content contributes to a powerful user experience and reinforces a positive message, driving engagement. Truvid is eager to be a part of improving the world and advocate for change via video content.

Media Contact

ValueTech

United States