Shawn Hendrix Wins $500,000 After Surviving 100 Days In A Circle

The Oklahoma Native was presented with a portable house with only 300,000 calories of food and basic daily essentials by popular YouTuber Mr. Beast.

There is nothing one won’t do for his family. And Oklahoma’s own Shawn Hendrix gave new meaning to this phrase by completing an astonishing feat of grit and determination. He was presented with a chance to win $500,000 if he could survive 100 days inside a circle. While Shawn Hendrix had to spend an excruciating 3.5 months away from his cherished family, he came out a half million dollar richer.

For this challenge, YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, hosted a real-life version of Squid Games, where Shawn Hendrix was challenged to survive in a circle for 100 days and was presented with a home fully stocked with food equalling 300,000 calories.

Over the course of the 100 days, Shawn was watched over by several cameras positioned inside and outside the home. Shawn faced terrible weather, including a storm and a tornado warning, throughout the course of the 3.5 months. He planted a garden and engaged in physical activity to pass the time.

Shawn missed his wife and children throughout the challenge, but on Father's Day, he at least got to spend a day with them. Ryan Trahan, a YouTuber who traveled across America to deliver a penny to MrBeast, also paid Shawn a visit on Day 49. On Day 50, the following day, Shawn was presented with an early challenge termination offer of $100,000, which he immediately rejected.

MrBeast tried to make Shawn's stay more difficult as the challenge came to an end with a marching band, spooky clowns, nonstop fireworks, and the constant sound of an alarm through loudspeakers. On Day 90, Mr. Beast cut Shawn's home in two before trying to lure him out of the circle early with a $250,000 offer. But Shawn once again turned down the offer. Mr. Beast then proceeded to almost level his house with a wrecking ball.

Once the timer struck zero, there was a huge celebration as Shawn reunited with his wife, daughter, and son and was also given a $500,000 cheque as a reward. Shawn says about the experience, “I am overwhelmed with all the support I got after successfully completing the challenge. Mr. Beast had told me the magnitude of the challenge when I was going to enter that circle, but I was determined that I had to finish this for my family, and that’s what kept me going till the end.”

Follow Shawn Hendrix on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/producer_shawn/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theshawnhendrix

TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@theshawnhendrix

Watch the Mr. Beast Video “Survive 100 Days In Circle, Win $500,000” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHzuabZUd6c

